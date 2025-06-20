Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shaftless Home Elevator Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Shaftless Home Elevator Market was valued at USD 2.23 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.34%

This market encompasses compact, residential vertical transportation systems that do not require a traditional elevator shaft, making them ideal for retrofitting into existing homes or integrating into new builds with minimal structural modification.







Designed primarily for enhancing accessibility, convenience, and luxury in multi-level homes, these elevators appeal particularly to aging populations and individuals with mobility challenges. With increasing adoption across urban and suburban households, shaftless elevators are also gaining momentum due to advancements in compact design, energy-efficient operation, and smart home integration. The growing emphasis on aging in place and barrier-free living environments continues to reinforce demand, positioning shaftless home elevators as a key component of modern home mobility solutions.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Accessibility Solutions



The surge in demand for accessible living arrangements, particularly among the aging population, is a significant driver for shaftless home elevators. As mobility concerns rise with age, many homeowners seek solutions that allow them to navigate multi-story residences safely and comfortably. Shaftless elevators provide a compact and user-friendly solution, eliminating the need for extensive renovations.

With projections showing the global elderly population reaching 2.1 billion by 2050, the adoption of home elevators is expected to grow substantially. This demographic shift is encouraging homeowners to invest in future-proofing their residences, further fueling market expansion.



Key Market Challenges

High Initial Installation and Maintenance Costs



The adoption of shaftless home elevators is hindered by high initial costs and ongoing maintenance expenses. Installation typically ranges from USD 15,000 to USD 30,000, with premium models exceeding USD 50,000 depending on size, design, and technology. These costs can be a barrier, particularly in emerging markets or among middle-income homeowners.

In addition, annual maintenance - covering hydraulic systems, safety features, and control panels - can range between USD 300 and USD 600. Complex or high-tech elevators may incur even greater servicing costs, increasing the total cost of ownership and limiting market accessibility for price-sensitive consumers.



Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of Smart and Automated Systems



Smart technology integration is rapidly becoming a prominent trend in the shaftless home elevator space. Modern elevators are increasingly equipped with advanced control systems, including touch-screen interfaces, mobile app connectivity, and voice command integration through platforms like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

These innovations enhance user experience, particularly for elderly users or individuals with disabilities. Additionally, real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance features are improving safety and reliability. The integration of smart technologies not only boosts convenience but also aligns with the rising trend of connected homes, making shaftless elevators a natural fit within smart living ecosystems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Savaria Corporation

Terry Group Ltd

Thyssenkrupp Elevator

Stiltz Limited

Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators LLC

Schindler Group

KONE Corporation

Aritco

National Elevators

Arrow Lift

Shaftless Home Elevator Market, By Product Type:

Hydraulic Shaftless Elevators

Traction Shaftless Elevators

Vacuum Shaftless Elevators

Shaftless Home Elevator Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Shaftless Home Elevator Market, By End-User:

Homeowners

Builders/Contractors

Shaftless Home Elevator Market, By Technology:

Manual Control

Automated Control

Shaftless Home Elevator Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

