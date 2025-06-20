Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report 2025: Global Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2020-2030 - Advanced Devices Like ACUSON AcuNav Volume 4D ICE Catheter Broaden Vascular Intervention Options

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Peripheral Vascular Devices Market was valued at USD 10.58 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.74 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.84%

This growth is largely driven by an aging global population and a corresponding rise in peripheral vascular diseases. Contributing factors include a favorable reimbursement landscape, increasing approvals for new products, and the rising incidence of diabetes. Tobacco use, another key risk factor, further fuels market expansion.







Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Diabetes



A major driver of the peripheral vascular devices market is the escalating incidence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and diabetes globally. PAD affects over 15% of individuals aged 60+, and more than 35% of diabetic patients also develop PAD, highlighting the urgent need for vascular intervention tools.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases, including PAD, remain the leading cause of death worldwide. Diabetes exacerbates vascular issues by accelerating atherosclerosis, which narrows arteries and restricts blood flow, thereby increasing the demand for medical devices like stents, angioplasty balloons, and catheters. Additionally, global public health campaigns aimed at controlling diabetes and its complications indirectly support market growth.



Key Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Requirements



The stringent regulatory environment represents a key hurdle for manufacturers of peripheral vascular devices. Authorities like the FDA and EMA mandate extensive clinical trials and safety checks, which can delay product releases and inflate development costs. Furthermore, inconsistencies in regulatory standards across countries complicate international market entry, requiring companies to invest heavily in compliance efforts. This complexity may impede innovation and restrict access to cutting-edge devices in some regions. Although initiatives to harmonize global standards are in progress, regulatory disparity remains a significant barrier to market expansion.



Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements in Peripheral Vascular Devices



The peripheral vascular devices market is witnessing rapid transformation through technological advancements. Innovations such as drug-eluting stents, which prevent arterial re-narrowing, have significantly improved clinical outcomes. Bioresorbable scaffolds - accounting for nearly 20% of newly developed vascular devices - provide temporary vascular support before dissolving, thereby minimizing long-term risks.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is enhancing diagnostic precision and enabling personalized treatment planning. These developments contribute to more effective, less invasive procedures, aligning with the global healthcare shift toward minimally invasive interventions. Regulatory support and increased R&D funding are further propelling these advancements.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

AngioScore Inc.

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Inc

St. Jude Medical

Teleflex Medical

Volcano Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group Inc.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Type:

Peripheral Stents

PTA Balloons

Catheters

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

Plaque Modification Devices

Peripheral Accessories

Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

