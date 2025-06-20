Human Centric Lightings Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $8.73 Billion by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 25.40% - AI Integration and Health Benefits Propel Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Centric Lightings Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Human Centric Lightings Market was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.73 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 25.40%

Human Centric Lighting (HCL) is transforming the lighting landscape by harmonizing artificial lighting with the body's circadian rhythm, supporting better health, cognitive performance, and emotional well-being. Unlike traditional lighting systems, HCL adjusts both light intensity and color temperature throughout the day to simulate natural daylight - boosting alertness during morning hours with cool light and fostering relaxation with warmer tones in the evening.







This innovation proves especially beneficial in indoor environments with limited exposure to natural light, such as offices, schools, hospitals, and elderly care facilities. Market growth is being driven by increasing recognition of lighting's physiological impact, advancements in LED and smart lighting control technologies, and regulatory frameworks like WELL Building and LEED certifications promoting occupant wellness.

Additionally, rising demand from aging populations, who are more susceptible to circadian disruptions, along with productivity-driven adoption across corporate and educational institutions, is accelerating market expansion. As evidence supporting the benefits of HCL continues to mount, the technology is emerging as a key element in intelligent building design and wellness-focused facility management.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Awareness of the Importance of Lighting in Well-being and Productivity



The rising awareness about how lighting affects human wellness and productivity is a primary force driving the human centric lighting market. Research has shown that lighting plays a crucial role in regulating circadian rhythms, influencing mood, sleep, alertness, and cognitive performance. In response, businesses, schools, and healthcare institutions are prioritizing lighting systems that promote comfort, health, and enhanced performance.

Scientific studies underscore the impact of HCL in promoting better sleep quality, reducing symptoms of mood disorders, and increasing concentration levels. By mimicking natural light cycles, HCL supports improved mental and physical health, making it an attractive investment for organizations aiming to improve workplace or learning environments.



Key Market Challenges

Implementation and Integration Challenges



A major hurdle in the widespread adoption of human centric lighting systems is the complexity and cost of integrating them into existing infrastructures. Retrofitting traditional lighting setups, especially in large commercial buildings, often involves extensive upgrades, including new fixtures, cabling, and control systems. This process can disrupt regular operations and require careful planning.

Compatibility issues further complicate integration, particularly when legacy systems do not support the advanced automation and control capabilities required by HCL. Aligning HCL with other building management systems, such as HVAC and security platforms, demands precise coordination and technical expertise, which can extend timelines and inflate costs.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning



A key trend gaining momentum in the human centric lighting market is the incorporation of AI and machine learning technologies. These intelligent systems analyze data from sensors, user habits, and ambient conditions to optimize lighting settings in real-time, delivering personalized experiences. AI-enabled HCL systems learn from usage patterns to enhance comfort and productivity, adapting light levels and color temperatures dynamically.

In addition, they provide analytics on energy consumption and user interaction, enabling data-driven decision-making. The fusion of AI and HCL not only enhances user experience but also contributes to energy efficiency and operational optimization in smart buildings.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Signify N.V

OSRAM GmbH

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

Acuity Brands, Inc

Hubbell Incorporated

Zumtobel Group AG

Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

BEGA Gantenbrink-Leuchten KG

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Human Centric Lightings Market, By Light Source Type:

LED (Light Emitting Diode) Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Natural Light (Daylight)

Human Centric Lightings Market, By Installation Type:

New Installations

Retrofit Installations

Human Centric Lightings Market, By End-User Industry:

Commercial

Residential

Healthcare

Education

Industrial

Human Centric Lightings Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86z585

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment