YouTube Oscars’ for Women Micro-Influencers: The Helen Keller Award Reveals 2025 Finalists

St. Petersburg, Florida , June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Helen Keller Award, often referred to as the “YouTube Oscars” for women micro-influencers, has announced its list of 2025 finalists.
Only creators with up to 50,000 subscribers were considered. Like the Oscars, the focus is on storytelling, originality, and the impact of each video, regardless of audience size.
Helen Keller Award logo honoring women YouTube micro-influencers for authentic storytelling.
More than 120,000 long-form YouTube videos were reviewed using an original combination of AI-assisted scoring and human curation.
Every video was evaluated independently, focusing on originality, storytelling, perspective, and audience engagement.
Streaming as a live virtual event on YouTube on June 26, 2025, at 7:00 PM CST, the Helen Keller Award will celebrate 33 inspiring nominees across 9 unique categories, each representing a different voice within today’s creator economy.
Lifestyle Design
Austen Tosone, Flora Sage
Personal Growth
Crystal Lee, GlamourPuss, Mahna Ghafori, Trace Face-It
Emotional Wellness
Melanie Santos, Sage Lotus, Stephanie Parisi, Tarra Lu
Creator Entrepreneurship
Christina Fashion, Sarah Turner Agency, Soundarya Balasubramani, Steph Perez
Creator Economy
Amber Figlow, Erika Vieira, Trena Little
Podcast Interviews
Fit for Joy, Kala Riggins, Ande Lyons
Personal Finance
BetterWitch, Karin Carr, Level Up With Kena, Lillian Zhang
Everyday Tech
Belinda Shi, Faraday Academy, Felicia Mesadieu, Jelena Ostrovska
Real Lives, Real Stories
Chasing, Jackie Cymone, Yolanda Brooks
The judging panel is made up of experienced women creators who understand the journey of showing up, creating consistently, and building a loyal audience from the ground up. Judges include Desiree Martinez (The Kast Agency), Jackie Rhoads, Jen Hardy, Nikki (Nikki Connected), Tanya Smith (Stream Like a BOSS®), and Stephanie, a certified hypnotist and Femininity+ coach.
The Helen Keller Award is an opportunity for brands that care about supporting women creators in tech, wellness, business, and lifestyle.
Event Link:
https://youtube.com/live/-sthFDTZh4s