YouTube Oscars’ for Women Micro-Influencers: The Helen Keller Award Reveals 2025 Finalists

St. Petersburg, Florida , June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Helen Keller Award, often referred to as the “YouTube Oscars” for women micro-influencers, has announced its list of 2025 finalists.

Only creators with up to 50,000 subscribers were considered. Like the Oscars, the focus is on storytelling, originality, and the impact of each video, regardless of audience size.







Helen Keller Award logo honoring women YouTube micro-influencers for authentic storytelling.





More than 120,000 long-form YouTube videos were reviewed using an original combination of AI-assisted scoring and human curation.

Every video was evaluated independently, focusing on originality, storytelling, perspective, and audience engagement.

Streaming as a live virtual event on YouTube on June 26, 2025, at 7:00 PM CST, the Helen Keller Award will celebrate 33 inspiring nominees across 9 unique categories, each representing a different voice within today’s creator economy.

Lifestyle Design

Austen Tosone, Flora Sage



Personal Growth

Crystal Lee, GlamourPuss, Mahna Ghafori, Trace Face-It

Emotional Wellness

Melanie Santos, Sage Lotus, Stephanie Parisi, Tarra Lu

Creator Entrepreneurship

Christina Fashion, Sarah Turner Agency, Soundarya Balasubramani, Steph Perez

Creator Economy

Amber Figlow, Erika Vieira, Trena Little

Podcast Interviews

Fit for Joy, Kala Riggins, Ande Lyons

Personal Finance

BetterWitch, Karin Carr, Level Up With Kena, Lillian Zhang

Everyday Tech

Belinda Shi, Faraday Academy, Felicia Mesadieu, Jelena Ostrovska

Real Lives, Real Stories

Chasing, Jackie Cymone, Yolanda Brooks

The judging panel is made up of experienced women creators who understand the journey of showing up, creating consistently, and building a loyal audience from the ground up. Judges include Desiree Martinez (The Kast Agency), Jackie Rhoads, Jen Hardy, Nikki (Nikki Connected), Tanya Smith (Stream Like a BOSS®), and Stephanie, a certified hypnotist and Femininity+ coach.

The Helen Keller Award is an opportunity for brands that care about supporting women creators in tech, wellness, business, and lifestyle.

Event Link:

https://youtube.com/live/-sthFDTZh4s











