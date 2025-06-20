YouTube Oscars’ for Women Micro-Influencers: The Helen Keller Award Reveals 2025 Finalists

The Helen Keller Award announces nominees across nine categories, celebrating creators under 50K subscribers who are making an impact with their videos.

St. Petersburg, Florida , June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Helen Keller Award, often referred to as the “YouTube Oscars” for women micro-influencers, has announced its list of 2025 finalists.
Only creators with up to 50,000 subscribers were considered. Like the Oscars, the focus is on storytelling, originality, and the impact of each video, regardless of audience size.



More than 120,000 long-form YouTube videos were reviewed using an original combination of AI-assisted scoring and human curation.

Every video was evaluated independently, focusing on originality, storytelling, perspective, and audience engagement.

Streaming as a live virtual event on YouTube on June 26, 2025, at 7:00 PM CST, the Helen Keller Award will celebrate 33 inspiring nominees across 9 unique categories, each representing a different voice within today’s creator economy.

Lifestyle Design
 Austen Tosone, Flora Sage

Personal Growth
 Crystal Lee, GlamourPuss, Mahna Ghafori, Trace Face-It

Emotional Wellness
 Melanie Santos, Sage Lotus, Stephanie Parisi, Tarra Lu

Creator Entrepreneurship
 Christina Fashion, Sarah Turner Agency, Soundarya Balasubramani, Steph Perez

Creator Economy
 Amber Figlow, Erika Vieira, Trena Little

Podcast Interviews
 Fit for Joy, Kala Riggins, Ande Lyons

Personal Finance
 BetterWitch, Karin Carr, Level Up With Kena, Lillian Zhang

Everyday Tech
 Belinda Shi, Faraday Academy, Felicia Mesadieu, Jelena Ostrovska

Real Lives, Real Stories
 Chasing, Jackie Cymone, Yolanda Brooks

The judging panel is made up of experienced women creators who understand the journey of showing up, creating consistently, and building a loyal audience from the ground up. Judges include Desiree Martinez (The Kast Agency), Jackie Rhoads, Jen Hardy, Nikki (Nikki Connected), Tanya Smith (Stream Like a BOSS®), and Stephanie, a certified hypnotist and Femininity+ coach.

The Helen Keller Award is an opportunity for brands that care about supporting women creators in tech, wellness, business, and lifestyle.

Event Link:
