Aeroengine Composites Market Outlook 2025-2034 | eVTOL Innovations Propel Air Taxi Growth, Aiming for Safer and Sustainable City Travel

The air taxi market is poised for substantial growth, currently valued at USD 43 billion in 2025, with expectations to reach USD 86.6 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 8.1%

This dynamic sector emerges amid the rising demand for urban air mobility (UAM) and efficient urban transportation solutions, propelled by the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for on-demand passenger services. Significant technological innovations and regulatory advancements characterize the rapidly evolving market landscape.

Utilizing safe and sustainable electric propulsion, eVTOL aircraft are set to replace traditional helicopters across applications like commuter transport, airport shuttles, and emergency services. The sector's dedication to affordable and reliable air taxi services is evident through advanced battery technologies enhancing aircraft range and performance, coupled with significant progress in vertiport and charging infrastructure development and pilot programs in major cities. Integral to this evolution is the adoption of advanced composite materials improving efficiency and the integration of enhanced navigation systems ensuring safety.

Looking forward, the air taxi market anticipates rapid commercialization, marking milestones in autonomous flight capabilities allowing for unmanned operations. AI-powered traffic management systems are expected to optimize airspace utilization. Furthermore, the expansion of urban air mobility corridors, infrastructure developments, and seamless booking and payment platforms for on-demand services are forecasted. The industry is increasingly focusing on quieter, environmentally friendly eVTOL aircraft, specialized air traffic control systems, and services extending to rural and remote areas.

Air Taxi Market Analytics

The research comprehensively analyzes the market dynamics affecting the air taxi supply and demand. Geopolitical and demographic analyses, along with Porter's five forces, offer predictive insights into market trends, factor dynamics, and potential disruptions. Recent developments, especially in technology and international relations like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inform the strategic decisions necessary for navigating the future landscape.

Air Taxi Market Competitive Intelligence

A detailed analysis of proprietary company revenues, product offerings, and competitive positioning offers insights into the air taxi market's structure. This analysis includes reviews of major stakeholders' strategies, financial performance, and innovations, preparing clients to adapt and lead in an evolving industry.

Key Insights Air Taxi Market

eVTOL Aircraft Development: Extensive testing and certification processes.

Advanced Battery Technology: Enhancements in range and flight performance.

Vertiport Infrastructure: Advances in landing and charging facilities.

Autonomous Flight: Progress in unmanned air taxi operations.

AI-Powered Traffic Management: Efficient airspace utilization enhancements.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in electric propulsion and autonomous operations.

Environmental Sustainability: Emphasis on electric aircraft reducing emissions.

Regulatory Framework: Progress in safety standards and approvals.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $86.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Solvay SA

Meggitt PLC

Hexcel Corporation

Albany Engineered Composites Inc.

Fischer Advanced Composite Components AG

General Electric Aircraft Engines

Rolls Royce PLC

Safran SA

General Dynamics Corporation

GKN Ltd.

Triumph Group Inc.

Safran Aerospace Composites

Albany International Corp

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Dassault Aviation SA

Arconic Corporation

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Moog Inc.

Diehl Aerospace GmbH

Hexion Inc.

Strongwell Corp

Huayuan Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Teijin Ltd.

Owens-Corning

SGL Carbon SE

Huntsman Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Air Taxi Market Segmentation

By Aircraft Type

Quadcopter

Others

By Service

Air Taxi MRO Services

Pilot Training Services

By Propulsion Type

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

By Range

Intracity

By Mode Of Operations

Piloted

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

