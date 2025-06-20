Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Rise in Eco-Friendly Chromium Alternatives Boosts Market Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The automotive chromium finishing market, projected to reach a valuation of USD 5.3 billion by 2025, is set for further growth, anticipated to achieve USD 7.4 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 3.9%. This sector is integral to enhancing the aesthetic and functional aspects of vehicle components through advanced chromium coatings, which offer durability and a polished appearance while resisting corrosion.

The landscape of this market has experienced notable advancements in electroplating techniques, materials, and compliance with emerging environmental standards. These developments have been significant in addressing both aesthetic and performance expectations.

In 2024, the market transitioned significantly due to shifts in material sourcing and coating technologies. As environmental concerns tighten, there's an increasing embrace of eco-friendly chromium alternatives and low-emission plating processes. Innovations in surface preparation now allow for thinner, more resilient coatings, resulting in efficiency gains and reduced resource use. Consumer preferences for custom finishes have prompted manufacturers to expand offerings in textures and designs, catering to demands for personalized automotive aesthetics.

The future of the automotive chromium finishing market is expected to further embrace innovation and sustainability. The rise of electric and autonomous vehicles is likely to expand the role of chromium finishing to include functional coatings that enhance vehicle performance. An ongoing focus on quality, sustainability, and customization is poised to drive the market's growth and its integral role in automotive design and engineering.

Automotive Chromium Finishing Market Analytics

The market analysis covers various market dynamics, examining the entire supply chain to propose market projections. Recent geopolitical influences and policy shifts are also evaluated for their impact on supply and demand. Trade and price analysis are included to assess the international market, helping stakeholders plan procurement strategies and identify potential vendors and clients.

Recent deals, innovations, and competitive strategies are scrutinized to predict future trajectories. Porter's Five Forces provide insights into industry pressures and opportunities.

Automotive Chromium Finishing Market Competitive Intelligence

Detailing the competitive landscape, the report includes company profiles of key industry players, analyzing product offerings, financials, and market strategies. Updates on investments, mergers, collaborations, and other significant developments are essential for staying competitive and informed.

Key Insights Automotive Chromium Finishing Market

Adoption of eco-friendly chromium alternatives

Advancements in low-emission plating and thinner, more resilient coatings

Demand for customized finishes

Integration of coatings in electric and autonomous vehicles

Stricter environmental regulations influencing manufacturing processes

Automotive Chromium Finishing Market Segmentation

By Base Material: Plastics

Plastics By Process: Hard Chrome

Hard Chrome By Vehicle: Light and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers

Light and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers By End-User: Automotive Aftermarket

Automotive Aftermarket By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Plasan Carbon Composites Inc.

Faurecia SE

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

SGL Carbon

Composite Resources Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

BUCCI COMPOSITES S.p.A.

CBS Composites

Cobra Advanced Composites Co. Ltd.

TOPKEY Excellence In Composites

Action Composite Technology Limited

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Martec Spa

Gigante Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Cytec Industries Incorporated

ACP Composites Inc.

Clearwater Composites LLC

Owens Corning

HITCO Carbon Composites Inc.

Polar Manufacturing Limited

Rock West Composites Inc.

Zoltek Companies Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Solvay S.A.

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Formtech Composite Limited

Quantum Composites Inc.

PlastiComp Inc.

TenCate Advanced Composites

Fiberforge Corporation

Albany Engineered Composites Inc.

BASF SE

DSM Composite Resins AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4aw8s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment