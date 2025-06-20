Axsome Therapeutics Champions Brain Health During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today is joining with the Alzheimer’s disease advocacy community to raise awareness of the growing impact of Alzheimer’s disease in the United States and the importance of brain health during this year’s Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

“Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month offers the perfect opportunity for all Americans to take charge of their brain health,” said Sarah Fried, Vice President of Corporate Initiatives at the Alzheimer's Association. “For the first time ever there are now more than 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, but progress is being made, both with the development of new treatment options and in understanding overall brain health. It is estimated that as many as 45% of dementia cases may be attributable to modifiable risk factors. Research shows that adopting healthy behaviors — like getting exercise and good quality sleep — can improve your brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline and can be an important part of a comprehensive health program.“

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cognitive decline, and behavioral and psychological symptoms including agitation. AD is the most common form of dementia and afflicts an estimated 7.2 million individuals in the United States, a number that is anticipated to increase to approximately 14 million by 2060.1 An additional nearly 12 million people serve as their caregivers.1 The long duration of the condition exacerbates the impact and burden on individuals and public health. According to the most recent Global Burden of Disease classification system, Alzheimer’s disease rose from the 12th most burdensome disease or injury in the United States in 1990 to the sixth in 2016 in terms of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).2

During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, Axsome is working with advocacy and patient communities to raise awareness and share resources, in addition to participating at scientific and medical conferences throughout the year.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease advocacy organizations and some of the resources they provide supporting individuals with Alzheimer’s and their family members or caregivers, please visit the following websites:

Alzheimer's Association ( https://www.alz.org/ ). The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Alzheimer's Foundation of America ( https://alzfdn.org/ ). The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) provides support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias nationwide, and funds research for better treatment and a cure.

Caregiver Action Network ( https://www.caregiveraction.org/ ). Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation's leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, or disease, as well as those supporting the living needs of older adults.

CaringKind ( https://www.caringkindnyc.org/ ). CaringKind is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with its community partners to develop the information, tools and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia.

Family Caregiver Alliance ( https://www.caregiver.org/ ). For more than 40 years, Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson's, stroke, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia.

National Alliance for Caregiving (https://www.caregiving.org/). The National Alliance for Caregiving is a non-profit coalition of national organizations who share a vision of a society that values, supports and empowers family caregivers to thrive at home, work and life. Its mission is to build partnerships in research, advocacy, and innovation to make life better for family caregivers.

