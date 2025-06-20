Aerospace Composites Research and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Aerospace Composites Embrace Advanced Manufacturing and Sustainability

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Composites Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aerospace Composites Market is projected to grow significantly, with an estimated value of USD 36.4 billion by 2025 and an expectation to reach USD 125 billion by 2034, marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This dynamic sector is focused on providing composite materials crucial for aircraft and spacecraft components, including carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP), glass fiber reinforced polymers (GFRP), and ceramic matrix composites (CMCs).
Fueling this growth is the increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques and automated production processes. An emphasis is placed on sustainability through recyclable and bio-based composites, while smart composites are being integrated for enhanced monitoring and maintenance operations. High-temperature, lightweight, and high-strength composites drive performance improvements, supporting structural integrity and reducing fuel use.
Key geographic areas include aerospace manufacturing hubs and regions known for composite suppliers. The expansion hinges on advancing technologies in composites, manufacturing processes, and certification of reliability and sustainability.
Research includes assessing various factors impacting market supply and demand. It covers geopolitical influences and demographic shifts, employing Porter's five forces model to identify strategic positions in the market. Recent deals, trade trends, and price analysis offer insights into the global scenario, assisting in strategic planning, procurement, and new market exploration.
Analysis of company strategies, product portfolios, and financial standings helps identify key market players. Aspects such as new product launches, partnerships, and investment trends are explored, providing a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. Regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other areas, focusing on market size, trends, and competitive landscapes.
Key Insights in the Aerospace Composites Market
- Advanced Manufacturing: Enhancements through automation.
- Sustainable Materials: Focus on recyclable solutions.
- Smart and Lightweight Composites: Integration for better performance.
- Corrosion Resistance and High Strength: Increased durability and reduced maintenance costs.
By Fiber Type:
- Ceramic Fiber Composites
- Glass Fiber Composites
- Others
By Aircraft Type: Business & General Aviation
- Civil Helicopter
- Military Aircraft
- Others
By Manufacturing Process:
- Lay-Up
- Resin Transfer Molding
- Filament Winding
- Others
By Resin Type:
- Cyanate Ester
- Bismalimide
- Ceramic and Metal Matrix
- Thermosetting Resins
- Polyester
- Others
By Application:
- Exterior
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America
