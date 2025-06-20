Aerospace Data Recorder Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Emerging Technologies Drive Growth with AI and Solid-State Innovations

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Data Recorder Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Aerospace Data Recorder Market is projected to be worth USD 2.3 billion by 2025, with anticipated growth at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching an estimated USD 3.9 billion by 2034

This sector primarily focuses on manufacturing flight data recorders (FDR) and cockpit voice recorders (CVR) for aircraft, driven by the imperative for safety enhancement and efficient accident investigation in aviation.

As the market evolves, solid-state recorders and digital data storage have become widely adopted, emphasizing real-time data transmission and advanced data analysis. The integration of AI and machine learning is further revolutionizing data interpretation and enhancing accident prevention strategies. A significant part of this market's focus remains on regulatory compliance and fortifying data security.

Geographically, the market's proliferation is notable in aerospace manufacturing hubs with substantial avionics supplier networks. Future growth hinges on innovations in data recording technology, superior data analysis tools, and ensuring comprehensive safety and reliability in data recorders.

Analytics of the Aerospace Data Recorder Market

The research evaluates direct and indirect forces impacting the market supply and demand, including the derived market and intermediaries. Comprehensive geopolitical and demographic analyses, alongside Porter's five forces, inform projections. Recent international developments can significantly impact market dynamics.

Competitive intelligence highlights major players' revenue structures and product offerings. Key market strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches, are analyzed to provide clients with the latest market insights and competitive landscape evaluations.

Key Insights into the Aerospace Data Recorder Market:

Solid-State Recorders: Offer enhanced reliability and durability.

Digital Data Storage: Features increased capacity and integrity.

Real-Time Data Transmission: Provides immediate access to flight data.

AI and Machine Learning: Improve data interpretation and accident aversion.

Data Security: Focus on protecting sensitive flight data.

Regulatory Requirements: Compliance with stringent aviation standards is critical.

Data Recovery: Ensuring data integrity post-incident.

Technological Advancements: Consistent innovation in recording technologies.

Environmental Conditions: Reliable operations in harsh conditions.

Market Segmentation:

By Product: Flight Data Recorders, Quick Access Recorders, Data Loggers.

By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body, Turboprop, General Aviation, Business Jets, Rotorcrafts.

By Application: Defense and others.

By Geography: Coverage in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, South and Central America.

Your Takeaways From this Report:

Global market size and growth projections from 2024 to 2034.

Impact of geopolitical, economic, and trade policy changes on market dynamics.

Market size, CAGR, and key verticals across five regions from 2025 to 2034.

Evaluation of short-term and long-term market trends and opportunities.

Detailed competitive intelligence featuring key players' profiles and strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

L3 Technologies Inc.

Teledyne Technologies LLC

RUAG International Holding AG

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

AstroNova Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

Honeywell International Inc.

Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd.

HR Smith Group

Danelec Marine A/S

ACR Electronics Inc.

Phoenix International Holdings

MadgeTech Inc.

Airbus SAS

Safran S A

SLN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

DAC International Inc.

Raytheon Company

Consilium AB

Captec Ltd.

Telemar Norge AS

Advent of Advanced Technologies

Modern Features

Northrop Grumman

Clearpath Robotics

Robotnik Automation

ReconRobotics

RTX Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcduhi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment