Digital Asset Technologies Celebrates GENIUS Act as Pivotal Moment for U.S. Leadership in Digital Finance

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“Digital Asset Technologies” or the “Company”) and its portfolio company LiquidLink AI Corp. (“LinkLink”), strongly supports the U.S. Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act (S.1582) — a landmark bill establishing the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. The legislation marks a definitive turning point for the digital asset industry and lays the foundation for global programmable money, institutional grade stablecoins, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

The GENIUS Act not only positions the United States alongside every other G20 nation that has developed or is piloting programmable money systems — including Europe’s MiCA framework and CBDC programs in China, Japan, and Canada — it actually leapfrogs them. Unlike most of these jurisdictions, which are focused solely on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), the U.S. is now enabling regulated private enterprises to issue secure, redeemable, and transparent stablecoins — unlocking innovation in ways that centralized, government-issued tokens cannot.

“This legislation marks the official start of the internet of value,” said Marcus Ingram, CEO of LiquidLink, a portfolio company of Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

‎ “The U.S. now leads the world with a market-driven framework that empowers private innovators to build a future where money moves as freely as email — no bank account required.”

The Rise of a Tokenized Financial System

The GENIUS Act doesn’t just legitimize payment stablecoins — it signals the beginning of a broader regulatory framework that will support the tokenization of all real-world assets, from equities and commodities to real estate and intellectual property. By setting capital, liquidity, and transparency standards for issuers and custodians, the bill lays the groundwork for a compliant, programmable, and interoperable global financial system.

XRPL: The Network for Real-World Asset Settlement

With this evolution now underway, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) stands out as the ideal network to support a stablecoin- and RWA-driven future:

Built for payments: XRPL features fast, low-cost, and energy-efficient transactions.

Native tokenization: The protocol includes built-in tools for issuing, managing, and freezing assets.

Institutional readiness: Decentralized yet trusted, XRPL is widely supported by regulated financial entities.

Compliance-friendly: XRPL includes functions that make regulatory enforcement (e.g., asset clawbacks) possible.

As stablecoins and CBDCs become dominant global payment mechanisms, XRPL is poised to become the primary distributed ledger infrastructure for institutional finance.

Why LiquidLink Is Critical Infrastructure

LiquidLink’s flagship platform is purpose-built for the programmable financial system envisioned by the GENIUS Act. As a self-custody-first discovery and analytics tool for XRPL, it will be essential infrastructure in a world where digital assets, stablecoins, and RWAs move seamlessly across chains and borders.

Key features include:

On-Chain Discovery: LiquidLink allows users to locate and analyze tokenized assets, stablecoins, and Web3 tokens on XRPL — all while retaining custody of their own funds.

Advanced Trading Intelligence: LiquidLink identifies optimal DEX routes and arbitrage opportunities using real-time analytics.

No Custodial Risk: Entirely client-side, LiquidLink ensures that users — not third parties — control their assets and private keys.

RWA Launchpad: Integrated launchpad capabilities make it easy for token issuers to bring real-world assets on-chain with optional KYC and compliance modules.

‎“In a programmable financial system, compliance and automation must be inseparable,” added Ingram. “LiquidLink ensures that tokenized assets — whether stablecoins or RWAs — can be issued, traded, and settled securely and lawfully across borders.”

Looking Ahead

Digital Asset Technologies is preparing its infrastructure and compliance strategy in anticipation of the GENIUS Act becoming law. Through LiquidLink, the company will actively engage with U.S. regulators to align with the forthcoming licensing framework for payment stablecoin issuers.

“This is not just a bill — it’s the foundation of an entirely new monetary architecture,” said Ingram.

About Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

Digital Asset Technologies (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech, sustainability and technology. The Company provides retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food, sustainability and technology sectors. Through its portfolio company, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

Learn more: https://www.datech.ca/

LiquidLink is a portfolio company of Digital Asset Technologies Inc., focused on building secure, interoperable infrastructure for the tokenized economy. Its flagship product, Xrpfy, provides self-custody discovery tools, trading intelligence, and RWA launchpad capabilities for the XRPL ecosystem and is expanding to support multiple blockchains.

