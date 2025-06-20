Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 38 0215

 Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 28 1115RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 06/25/202506/25/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,8801,120
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 93.000/7.39096.280/6.950
Total Number of Bids Received 2034
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,8305,151
Total Number of Successful Bids 169
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 169
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 93.000/7.39096.280/6.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 93.110/7.35096.650/6.900
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 93.000/7.39096.280/6.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 93.047/7.38096.324/6.940
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 93.110/7.35096.650/6.900
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 92.927/7.42095.650/7.020
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 93.032/7.38095.986/6.980
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.194.60

