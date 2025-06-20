|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|06/25/2025
|06/25/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,880
|1,120
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|93.000
|/
|7.390
|96.280
|/
|6.950
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|34
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,830
|5,151
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|93.000
|/
|7.390
|96.280
|/
|6.950
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|93.110
|/
|7.350
|96.650
|/
|6.900
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|93.000
|/
|7.390
|96.280
|/
|6.950
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|93.047
|/
|7.380
|96.324
|/
|6.940
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|93.110
|/
|7.350
|96.650
|/
|6.900
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|92.927
|/
|7.420
|95.650
|/
|7.020
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|93.032
|/
|7.380
|95.986
|/
|6.980
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.19
|4.60
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 38 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
