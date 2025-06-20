Freight Transport Management Outlook Report 2025-2034 | New Hydrogen Models Launched by Major Automakers Fuel Market Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freight Transport Management Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV) market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and a projected trajectory reaching USD 77.7 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 38.6%. The FCV sector is integral to the global shift toward sustainable transportation, emphasizing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through the innovative use of hydrogen fuel technology.

Fuel cell vehicles offer superior efficiency with extensive driving ranges and zero emissions, positioning them as essential in combating climate change and urban air pollution. As nations enforce stringent emissions regulations and incentivize eco-friendly transportation, the FCV market's expansion is gaining momentum. Key advancements, such as higher energy density, quick refueling, and improved durability, are bolstering industry and consumer interest in fuel cells.

2024 marks significant progress in FCV production and infrastructure, with leading automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda broadening their hydrogen-powered offerings. Meanwhile, strategic collaborations between hydrogen producers and infrastructure entities have led to increased hydrogen fueling stations, particularly in regions advancing green transportation, such as Japan, Europe, and California.

Despite these gains, challenges remain, notably the scalability of hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure. Continued investment and industry collaboration are essential for overcoming these hurdles. Technological breakthroughs in hydrogen production, such as renewable energy-powered electrolysis, aim to make hydrogen more cost-effective and accessible.

Technological advancements are enhancing fuel cell efficiency, making them attractive for mass deployment.

Ongoing expansion of hydrogen refueling infrastructure improves accessibility for FCVs.

Government incentives and emissions regulations are crucial drivers for adopting fuel cell vehicles.

Increasing focus on hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles, aiding heavy-duty transport sector decarbonization.

Development of green hydrogen is vital for ensuring environmental benefits and sustainability.

High infrastructure costs remain a barrier; addressing these is essential for broader adoption.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $77.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

DHL International GmbH

Amazon Web Services Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

DSV A/S

SAP SE

Union Pacific Corp.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Geodis SA

DB Schenker

Landstar System Inc.

Korber AG

Fusion Transport

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Transportation Insight LLC

SEKO Logistics Ltd.

Covenant

Manhattan Associates inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

IBS Software

JDA Software Group Inc.

CTSI-Global

HighJump Software LLC

