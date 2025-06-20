"Scope" downgrades UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" senior unsecured debt rating from BB- to B and issuer rating from B+ to B

"Scope Ratings" GmbH (hereinafter - Scope) has downgraded the issuer rating of closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” from B+ to B-. Scope has also downgraded the senior unsecured debt rating from BB- to B.

All ratings have been placed under review with the outcome dependent on the progress of the issuer's debt refinancing process.

For more information, please see: https://scoperatings.com/ratings-and-research/rating/EN/178932

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt