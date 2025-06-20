Media Alert: House of Good Presents the Well+Good Shop

VENICE, Calif., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Well+Good IRL at House of Good to shop feel-good products across home, beauty, fitness, tech, and more all month.

WHAT: Escape the hustle of Abbot Kinney and enter into a feel-good emporium—curated with Well+Good editor recommendations. June's Self-Care Studio at the Well+Good Shop is where all forms of self-care converge, blending movement, beauty, and recovery into one immersive, shoppable space. All month long, visit to find the best wellness buys and test & shop your favorite brands, including:

Active&Fit

Blueair

California Walnuts

ThirdLove

Auratherapy

Aviron

Canopy

Cariuma

Hyperice KORRES

Lifepro Fitness

NordicTrack

NOYZ

HigherDOSE

Homecourt

Public Goods

Wildling

WHO: This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: June 20 - 29, 2025, open Thursdays - Sundays, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Visit for aura photography presented by Auratherapy throughout the month. Additional special activations include:

Friday, June 20: Greek Yogurt Sampling Bar presented by KORRES

Saturday, June 21: Breathwork Session with The Breathing Room

Saturday, June 21: Gua Sha Demonstration with Wildling

Saturday, June 28: Meditation Session with Grace Whitlock

Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29: Trail Mix Sampling Bar presented by California Walnuts.



WHERE: House of Good: 1511 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291

To learn more, visit https://www.wellandgood.com/well-and-good-shop .

About Well+Good

Well+Good is a health and wellness media brand, known for its journalistic integrity, expert-led editorial, and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Founded in 2010, Well+Good delivers inclusive content that makes the path to feeling good feel good—for everyone. By amplifying different perspectives, experiences, and stories, Well+Good helps people decide on the lifestyle changes that work for them. The female-founded company has been recognized as a vertical media leader and creates high-quality consumer events at House of Good, its real-life home in Venice, CA.

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , OnlyInYourState , and House of Good. World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .

Media Contact

Susan Turner

Senior Director, PR

susan.turner@worldofgoodbrands.com