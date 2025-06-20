Unity Bank Expands Branch Network with Opening of New Location in Madison, New Jersey





MADISON, N.J., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank proudly announces the opening of its newest branch at 269 Main St, Madison, NJ. This expansion strengthens Unity Bancorp, Inc’s. (NASDAQ: UNTY) presence in the community, bringing the total number of branches to 22 and expanding its retail banking footprint across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The 2,000-square-foot branch facility features onsite parking, drive-up banking, and a full-service ATM, all designed to provide customers with a seamless and convenient banking experience. Unity Bank is in the process of updating the location, which previously operated under another bank, to meet its high standards for a welcoming and customer-friendly environment.

Linda Kemper, Vice President/Area Manager, leads the new branch sales team. With extensive experience in community banking, Kemper brings a strong dedication to service that reflects Unity Bank’s mission to prioritize customer success.

This expansion continues Unity Bank’s growth trajectory, supported by the performance of its branches across Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County in Pennsylvania. Unity Bank most recently opened a new branch in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Unity Bank now manages approximately $2.6 billion in total assets and holds $2.0 billion in deposits, demonstrating its commitment to providing exceptional financial services tailored to the needs of retail, corporate, and small business customers.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is the parent company of Unity Bank, a financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank operates 22 branches across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, offering community-focused commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital services. For details, visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance, visit FDIC.gov.

