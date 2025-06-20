Premium Alcohol Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Featuring Diageo, Pernod Ricard, HITEJINRO America, Cerritos, CA, Brown Forman, Bacardi

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Alcohol Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Premium alcohol is alcoholic beverages that are prepared with higher quality standards with the utilization of superior and high-quality ingredients, it involves refined production procedures and are typically aged or fermented for a longer time to enhance their taste and quality. The market of alcoholic beverages is witnessing growth due to diverse growth drivers such as the increase in the middle class with the increase in disposable income, which enhances their purchasing power which is enabling these consumers to spend on luxury alcoholic products.



Additionally, various wine-producing nations are investing in expanding their wine production to cater to the growing end-user demand. For instance, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, in 2024, Italy's wine production reached 44.1 million hectoliters, which represented a 15.1% growth over 2023's production, and the country accounted for 19.5% of the global production volume in the same year.



Market Trends

Growing Disposable Income and Urbanization Drive Premium Alcohol Demand: Rising disposable income enhances consumers' ability to purchase high-quality and premium alcoholic beverages, significantly boosting the premium alcohol market. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, global per capita disposable income is projected to increase from $10,136 in 2022 to $10,677 in 2025, reaching $11,862 by 2030 and $13,116 by 2035. Additionally, the World Bank reported that 57% of the global population lived in urban areas in 2023, a figure expected to grow with the economic progress of major nations. This urbanization trend is anticipated to increase demand for wines for both personal and commercial purposes.

North America's Robust Alcohol Market: The United States, a leading alcohol-consuming nation, is seeing growth in its outdoor culture due to improving living standards and a vibrant youth demographic. Bank of America data indicates that bar spending accounted for 4.8% of total restaurant expenditure, showing consistent growth. Notably, bar spending by baby boomers in the U.S. recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in January 2025.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $596.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $950.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

