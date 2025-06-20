Emergent BioSolutions Announces Addition to Russell 3000® Index

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the Company will be added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27, 2025, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. stock indexes.

“Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index is an important milestone in Emergent’s ongoing transformation,” said Joe Papa, president and chief executive officer of Emergent BioSolutions. “This recognition reflects the positive momentum we are building across the organization and helps to position us to enter a new phase of disciplined, sustainable growth in the year ahead. It also reaffirms our commitment to strong execution, financial stability, and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, approximately $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com