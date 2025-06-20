Martini Market Fills Over 40% of Presale Allocation Within 24 Hours of Launch on XRP Ledger

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martini Market , a decentralized prediction market protocol built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has announced that over 40% of its $MRT token presale allocation has been filled within the first 24 hours of launch. The strong early response marks a significant milestone for the project, which aims to bring native prediction markets to XRPL’s growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.





The $ $MRT Token Presale officially launched on June 19 at 3 PM UTC, with 4 million tokens available to the public — representing 40% of the total 10 million token supply. According to the Martini Market team, the presale is scheduled to run for 30 days or until the allocation is fully subscribed. Tokens are being offered at a fixed rate of 1 XRP = 16 MRT during the presale period, with the team confirming a listing rate of 1 XRP = 11 MRT on exchanges following the conclusion of the sale.

Martini Market is the first decentralized prediction market platform being developed natively on XRPL. It is designed to allow users to create, participate in, and govern event-based markets in a decentralized manner. The project intends to utilize XRPL’s speed, low transaction fees, and finality to bring efficient, accessible prediction markets to both individual users and institutions.

The presale launch comes at a time of heightened momentum within the broader XRP ecosystem. Ripple recently announced partnerships with UAE-based financial institutions Zand Bank and Mamo, following its approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Simultaneously, the XRP Ledger is undergoing major infrastructure upgrades, including the integration of stablecoins such as RLUSD and USDC, and the development of an EVM-compatible sidechain to enable smart contract functionality.

“We believe the interest shown in the first 24 hours is a strong signal of demand for new DeFi primitives on XRPL,” a Martini Market spokesperson said. “The community has been waiting for scalable and permissionless products like prediction markets to emerge on the ledger.”

The $MRT token will play a central role in the platform's utility model. As outlined in the project documentation, $MRT holders will be able to participate in governance processes, stake tokens for potential rewards, and gain access to market creation tools once the platform is launched. A tiered system may be introduced, requiring users to hold a minimum number of tokens to access certain features, including the ability to create or moderate prediction markets.

The Martini Market team has positioned the project to align with broader regulatory and technical trends in the XRPL space. The platform will initially focus on public, verifiable event outcomes, with plans to expand its market types as regulatory frameworks and user demand evolve.

Once live, the platform is expected to introduce a decentralized interface where users can propose markets, vote on listings, and engage with others in the XRPL community. According to the team, ongoing community input will be critical to the platform’s governance and expansion strategy.

No third-party investment claims or speculative forecasts have been made by the project regarding the future price or performance of the $MRT token. The team has emphasized transparency and product utility as the core drivers of development.

Participants and observers can follow project updates and presale developments through Martini Market’s verified community channels.

Official Channels

Website: https://martini.market

X (Twitter): https://x.com/MartiniXRPL

Telegram: https://t.me/martinimarket

Discord: https://discord.gg/WKCPpGGB

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Martini Market. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac9ab84d-da56-4780-a73a-35d451d56c24