SolarWindow Completes Capital Raise

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, today announced the closing of a $3,900,000 capital raise through self-directed concurrent domestic and offshore offerings to a total of nine investors, five domestic and four international.

This capital raise consisted of an offer and sale of 12,580,646 units at a purchase price of $0.31 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share of the Company’s common stock, and a warrant to purchase an additional share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.47 per share for a period of three years commencing immediately from the original date of issuance of the warrant. No commissions were paid by or on behalf of SolarWindow to any person in connection with the capital raise.

In addition to the $3,900,000 raised at closing, SolarWindow could receive an additional $5,912,904 should all warrants be fully exercised, resulting in a total raise of $9,812,904.

The offer and sale of the units and underlying securities were made by SolarWindow in private offerings under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and/or Regulation S as promulgated under the Act. and none of the foregoing securities have been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Act (and compliance with applicable state and provincial securities laws) or pursuant to applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and applicable state and provincial laws. The securities acquired by Canadian residents are subject to additional hold periods under applicable Canadian and provincial laws. SolarWindow has agreed to file a resale registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for purposes of registering the resale of the common stock issued or issuable in connection with the capital raise.

Additional details about the terms of the capital raise are included in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K located at www.sec.gov.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity® coatings and processes which generate electricity on glass and plastics. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

SolarWindow targets applications beyond conventional solar panels. The Company’s LiquidElectricity® can generate electricity for architectural applications including building windows, facades, and rooftops. LiquidElectricity® has wide-ranging utility, including automotive, commercial greenhouse, marine, and aerospace applications, and presents superior aesthetics for generating energy to enable faster financial breakeven.

The SolarWindow Promise: Engineer, design, and ultimately manufacture and deliver LiquidElectricity® products which reward customers with affordable clean energy for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable planet. SolarWindow is ClearlyElectric®.

