Donald De Lucca Joins Advisory Board of Alternative Ballistics Corporation to Enhance Law Enforcement Growth Strategy

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation, an innovative public safety technology company, is proud to announce that Donald De Lucca, former President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and a seasoned law enforcement executive, has joined the company’s Advisory Board.

Chief De Lucca brings over three decades of distinguished law enforcement experience, including leadership roles as Chief of Police for the cities of Doral, Golden Beach, and Miami Beach, Florida. He is currently a partner at V2 Global, where he leads domestic and international risk consulting and crisis management initiatives, in addition to heading the firm’s Law Enforcement Advisory Group.

Throughout his career, Chief De Lucca has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing law enforcement strategies, professional development, and community engagement. His tenure as the 104th President of the IACP - representing 33,000 police leaders in over 170 countries - underscores his global influence and dedication to modern policing. Under his leadership, agencies he commanded earned national recognition for implementing best practices from the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

“I am honored to join the Advisory Board of Alternative Ballistics Corporation,” said Chief De Lucca. “I believe deeply in the mission to provide law enforcement with tools that enhance officer and public safety while supporting responsible and effective use of force. The Company is advancing a critical innovation, and I look forward to helping guide its growth and impact.”

Steve Luna, CEO of Alternative Ballistics Corporation, welcomed the appointment: “Chief De Lucca’s unmatched leadership and experience in policing, both in the U.S. and internationally, will be instrumental as we continue expanding our reach and delivering mission-critical technology to law enforcement agencies. We are excited to have his insight and guidance on our Advisory Board.”

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation (“ABC”) produces The Alternative®, a patented less-lethal device designed to help law enforcement de-escalate potential lethal threats and reduce fatalities. The device attaches quickly to a service weapon and uses bullet capture technology to convert a live round into a non-penetrating impact projectile that can temporarily incapacitate an individual, allowing officers the opportunity to safely effect an arrest. It is intended for use when confronting non-compliant individuals who are in possession of a non-firearm weapon, oftentimes involving a person in crisis. After deployment, the firearm instantly reverts to standard use. A commercial version for civilian home-defense may also be available in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to advance the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

