INVO Fertility Reminds Shareholders to Cast Their Vote for Upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

SARASOTA, Fla., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare fertility focused company, reminds shareholders to vote their shares online ahead of the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on June 25, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Board of Directors (the "Board") unanimously recommends that the Company's shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals. Only shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote, at the Annual Meeting.

"We encourage shareholders to cast their votes for our upcoming annual meeting," said Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. "Your vote will help support our growth strategies, including the acquisition of established, profitable fertility clinics and the expansion of our INVOcell technology, further allowing us to take advantage of favorable market trends and policy developments and continue to capitalize on the current momentum. Specifically, we are currently experiencing a very robust pipeline of potential transactions for complementary and accretive revenue-generating services and technologies. With our existing clinic operations along with our now leaner corporate infrastructure, we believe our current foundation has never been in a stronger position to further leverage our public company platform to structure favorable win-win transactions to drive revenues, reach profitability and deliver strong shareholder value from current levels. We sincerely appreciate the support of all shareholders."

All votes are important, regardless of the number of shares owned. Shareholders as of the Annual Meeting's record date of May 21, 2025, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to read about the proposals in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 4, 2025 (the "Proxy Statement").

In addition to voting by submitting your proxy prior to the Annual Meeting, you also will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting. Further details regarding the virtual meeting are included in the Proxy Statement sent to all shareholders or available here.

If you are a shareholder of record, you may vote in one of the following ways:

Vote over the Internet, by going to www.proxyvote.com (have your Notice or proxy card in hand when you access the website);

(have your Notice or proxy card in hand when you access the website); Vote by Mail, by returning their proxy card (signed and dated) in the envelope provided;

Vote by phone by calling 1-800-690-6903; or

Vote online at the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INVO2025 .

If your shares are held in "street name," meaning that they are held for your account by a broker or other nominee, you will receive instructions from the holder of record that you must follow for your shares to be voted.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Okapi Partners LLC toll-free at 1-877-566-1922 or by e-mail at info@okapipartners.com.

The Annual Meeting will be a virtual shareholder meeting, conducted via live audio webcast, through which you can submit questions and vote online. The Annual Meeting can be accessed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INVO2025 and entering your 16-digit control number (included on the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials mailed to you).

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, we urge you to take the time to vote your shares.

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare fertility company dedicated to expanding assisted reproductive technology (”ART”) care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring and operating fertility clinics, including “INVO Centers” dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture (“IVC”) procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device (“INVOcell”) and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization (“IVF”) clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of our INVOcell technology solution into third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. The INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (“IUI”). For more information, please visit www.invofertility.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

sshum@invobio.com

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

INVO@lythampartners.com