Ask Sage Partners with DoD CDAO and U.S. Army to Provide Unlimited Access to Generative AI Across Combatant Commands, Joint Staff, and Office of the Secretary of Defense

FRONT ROYAL, Va., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Sage, Inc., the leading Generative AI platform for government and commercial sectors, today announced a first-year, $10 million strategic partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and the U.S. Army. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the DoD’s journey to accelerate the adoption of advanced Generative AI capabilities across its operations and represents continued federal investment in Ask Sage’s secure platform. As the first FedRAMP High, IL5, IL6 and Top Secret authorized solution, Ask Sage is uniquely model-agnostic, giving defense teams the freedom to adopt and scale the right LLMs for each mission without being locked into a single vendor ecosystem.

The partnership significantly expands Ask Sage’s existing footprint within the Department of Defense, delivering unlimited access to the platform for all Combatant Commands (COCOMs), Joint Staff, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) teams. It positions the company as the premier provider of Generative AI solutions for mission-critical operations. By scaling the Army Enterprise Large Language Model Workspace , powered by Ask Sage’s platform, the collaboration extends access to CUI-compliant and Secret, AI-powered workflows that support operational excellence and warfighter readiness.

“This partnership represents major momentum in accelerating Generative AI adoption across the Department of Defense, including at the edge. With over 15,000 government teams across 27 agencies already leveraging Ask Sage, we are proud to expand access to our secure, scalable platform at IL5 and IL6,” said Nicolas Chaillan, CEO of Ask Sage. “By removing barriers to adoption, we’re empowering DoD teams and contractors to deploy advanced technologies at the pace of relevance, increasing their operational velocity by up to 35X. Together, we are driving innovation and mission success across the defense enterprise.”

The Office of the Army’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO) emphasized the importance of these capabilities in advancing the DoD’s mission: “The Department continues to accelerate the adoption of data, analytics, and AI to support its core mission sets. Over the last several years, CDAO with our mission and industry partners have led the development of core data and AI platforms. Through these investments, we have enabled users to integrate AI into workflows that occur within the data environments themselves. Recently, we have also partnered with the Army’s Enterprise Large Language Model (LLM) Workspace, powered by Ask Sage, to provide Joint users across the Combatant Commands, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Staff access to industry-leading general purpose LLMs.”

Ask Sage’s platform is already proving to be transformative through its deployment as a secure, accessible Generative AI solution for the Army. Since launching in May, notable accomplishments include reclassifying 300,000 personnel descriptions in just one week—saving over 50,000 hours of manual labor—automating acquisition workflows for RFIs, RFPs, and scopes of work, and strengthening cybersecurity through automated vulnerability testing. Ask Sage has also successfully streamlined the Authority to Operate (ATO) process for Combatant Commands, delivering 95% time and cost savings for the creation of required SSPs, NIST 800-53 controls, policies and procedures.

Ask Sage’s partnership with the DoD CDAO and U.S. Army is part of a broader effort to accelerate the adoption of Frontier AI capabilities across the Department. This initiative aligns with the DoD’s focus on leveraging AI for mission-critical use cases, including command and control, decision support, operational planning, logistics, weapons development, intelligence activities, and cybersecurity.

About Ask Sage, Inc.

Ask Sage, Inc. is a leading provider of Generative AI solutions, specifically designed to meet the needs of the public sector, defense industrial base, and commercial enterprises. Offering a wide range of both commercial and open-source Large Language Models (LLMs), our platform is technology agnostic, enabling teams to leverage the best tools and models that suit their needs. With robust security features, the ability to handle a wide range of data types, and enhanced integrations, Ask Sage, Inc. is the go-to solution for organizations seeking to optimize their operations and harness the power of AI. www.asksage.ai