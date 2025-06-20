Multicore Processors Market Size to Hit USD 267.25 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.41% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multicore Processors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Multicore Processors Market Size was valued at USD 98.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 267.25 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 13.41% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Multicore Processors Market Witnessing Strong Growth Amid Rising Demand for High-Performance Computing

The global multicore processors market is experiencing strong growth owing to the surging requirement for high-performance computing across multiple sectors, such as telecom, consumer electronics, and automotive. High demand for energy-efficient and parallel processing solutions, along with continuous technological advancements are boosting the market growth globally.

The multicore processors provide around 50% faster performance and 30% more energy efficiency compared with the single-core systems. In the U.S., the market is projected to grow from USD 19.33 billion in 2024 to USD 53.62 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.67% Growth is driven by the surging AI adoption, along with high need for cloud computing and surged government investments. More than 70% of smartphones introduced in 2024 were equipped with AI-enabled multicore processors, which highlights the technology’s widespread integration globally.

Asia Pacific Leads Multicore Processors Market While North America Emerges Fastest Growing Region

Driven by fast industrialization, tech adoption, and great output from nations including China, India, and South Korea, Asia Pacific held the highest revenue share of 40.99% in the multicore processors market in 2024. Companies including Samsung and HiSilicon are pushing multicore technologies for smartphones, IoT, and automotive uses forward. Leading the regional market with large investments and strategic policies including "Made in China 2025," China

Driven by artificial intelligence, defense, and cloud computing as well as innovation from businesses, such as NVIDIA and Texas Instruments, North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.46% over 2025–2020. While Brazil and Saudi Arabia are main markets in MEA and Latin America respectively, Europe shows steady rise under Germany's industrial capacity.

Multicore Processors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 98.13 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 267.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.41% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors, Dual Core Processors)

• By Application (Computer, Smart Mobile Device, Other Applications)

• By End-User(Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Other)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Driven by better multitasking performance and power economy, the Octa Core Processors segment topped the multicore processors market in February 2024 with a 39.06% revenue share. Leading names including MediaTek and Qualcomm advanced acceptance using potent chipsets, such as Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen.

Driven by ongoing innovation and expanding use in mobile, artificial intelligence, gaming, and edge computing applications, with major contributions from Samsung's Exynos 2200 and Apple's A15 Bionic, the segment is also predicted to rise at the fastest CAGR of 13.71% over 2025-2032.

By Application

Rising demand for high-performance CPUs in workstations and servers drives the Computer category to hold the most market share of 62.82% in 2024. Companies including Dell and Lenovo have boosted innovation by incorporating sophisticated applications, which include virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and big data with several modern multicore processors, further enhancing multitasking.

Driven by rising smartphone and wearable use, brands including Xiaomi and Oppo are improving their energy efficiency and performance, the Smart Mobile Device segment is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 14.49% over 2025-2032.

By End-User

In 2024, the Automotive segment accounted for the largest multicore processors market share at 32.95%, driven by the rising integration of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies. Companies like NXP Semiconductors and Renesas Electronics have introduced automotive-grade multicore processors that enable real-time processing and enhanced safety.

The Consumer Electronics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.13% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by the surge in demand for smart appliances, gaming consoles, and AR devices, with brands like Sony and Asus leading innovation in this space.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2025, Intel has launched its Xeon 6 processors featuring P-cores, delivering up to 2x AI performance and 2.4x RAN capacity for data center, AI, and edge workloads. The new chips offer industry-leading efficiency, supporting server consolidation and next-gen network transformation.

In Feb 2025, Nvidia’s upcoming Arm-based N1X PC chip has reportedly surfaced on Geekbench with poor performance scores, trailing far behind Apple’s M4. Despite early benchmarks, the chip is still in development and may improve before release.

