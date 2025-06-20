Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Trends Report 2025 with Directory of 543 Deals - Upfront, Milestone, & Royalties Terms, Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapy Area

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 543 infectious vaccine deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual infectious vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the infectious vaccine deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of infectious vaccine deals from 2016 to 2025. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter infectious vaccine deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of infectious vaccine dealmaking.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in infectious vaccine deal-making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse infectious vaccine collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in infectious vaccine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Infectious vaccine deals over the years

2.3. Most active infectious vaccine dealmakers

2.4. Infectious vaccine deals by deal type

2.5. Infectious vaccine deals by therapy area

2.6. Infectious vaccine deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for infectious vaccine deals

2.7.1 Infectious vaccine deals headline values

2.7.2 Infectious vaccine deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Infectious vaccine deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Infectious vaccine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading infectious vaccine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top infectious vaccine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active infectious vaccine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active infectious vaccine dealmakers

4.3. Most active infectious vaccine deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Infectious vaccine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Infectious vaccine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Infectious vaccine dealmaking by technology type



Companies Featured

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Adjuvance Technologies

AGC Biologics

Akston Biosciences

American Gene Technologies

AnGes MG

Arcturus Therapeutics

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Batavia Biosciences

Bharat Biotech

BioNTech

Biological E

BioNet Holding

Blue Water Vaccines

BTG

Butantan Institute

CanSinoBIO

Catalent

Children's Hospital Boston

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Codagenix

Curative Biotechnology

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore

DynPort Vaccine Company

Emory University

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Gamaleya National Center

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Greenlight Biosciences

Harvard University

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Jenner Institute

Karolinska Institute

Lonza

Massachusetts General Hospital

Medicago

Merck KGaA

Moderna

National Institutes of Health

Novavax

Pfizer

Sanofi

Seoul National University

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Themis Bioscience

University of Oxford

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

