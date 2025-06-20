Laboratory Informatics Market Size to Reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by Automation, AI Integration, and Cloud-Based Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laboratory Informatics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Laboratory Informatics Market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”

The laboratory informatics market is expected to show significant growth owing to the rising automation in laboratories, demand for increased data accuracy, and regulatory compliance. The market is expected to grow at a faster rate due to growing demand for cloud-based solutions, integration of AI, and increasing R&D activities across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotech sectors, among others. The implementation of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN) is becoming widespread, and this will facilitate the workflows in scientific environments and ultimately boost better decision making.





The U.S. laboratory informatics market was estimated at USD 1.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The North America laboratory informatics market is led by the U.S., which is supported by better advanced laboratory infrastructure, high R&D compliance, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and the presence of key laboratory informatics market players in the region. This, along with extensive pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research institution presence, boosts informatics solutions adoption within the country.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (LabWare LIMS, Thermo Scientific SampleManager LIMS)

PerkinElmer (LabWorks LIMS, Signals Data Manager)

Agilent Technologies (OpenLab CDS, Lab Informatics Solutions)

Abbott Laboratories (STARLIMS, Abbott Informatics)

Waters Corporation (Empower Software, NuGenesis Lab Management System)

LabVantage Solutions (LabVantage LIMS, LabVantage Cloud)

Dassault Systèmes (BIOVIA LIMS, BIOVIA Lab Management)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (RADLIMS, Bio-Plex Manager Software)

Labcorp Drug Development (Labcorp LIMS, Labcorp Informatics Solutions)

Medrio (Medrio EDC, Medrio LIMS)

Laboratory Informatics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.9 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.7 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 7.90% U.S. Market 2023 USD 1.14 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 2.20 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product, LIMS Segment Dominates the Laboratory Informatics Market

The largest share in 2023 laboratory informatics market was attributed to the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) segment with 48% market share on account of its ability to track data, along with automating workflows and maintaining compliance. Used across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and environmental testing labs, LIMS improves lab functioning, reduces manual errors, and complies with regulatory norms.

By Delivery Mode, Web-Based Segment Dominates the Laboratory Informatics Market

The web-based segment led the laboratory informatics market with a 41% market share in 2023 because of its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Television solutions enable laboratories to access and share data from anywhere, work together regardless of location, and improve efficiency — all without having the headache of complex on-site IT infrastructure. Furthermore, this type of software update and maintenance becomes less hassle and downtime for users when the web tool is used.

By Component, Services Segment Dominates the Laboratory Informatics Market

Due to the increasing need for system integration, maintenance, training, and consulting support, the services segment held the largest share in 2023, with a 57% market share global laboratory informatics market. The increasing customisation and complexity of laboratory informatics solutions have made their deployment and functioning capable of being handled by third-party experts. Services are essential to the configuration of LIMS, ELN, and other systems to suit a particular regulatory and operational need.

Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation

By Product

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

By Component

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

Web-based

On-Premise

Cloud Based

By End Use

Life Sciences Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Biobanks/Biorepositories Contract Services Organizations Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Laboratories Academic Research Institutes

CROs

Chemical Industry

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

Others

North America, the Laboratory Informatics Market Leader, and the Asia-Pacific Region are Expected to Register the Fastest Growth.

The laboratory informatics market in North America led the global market with a 38% market share in 2023 due to the advanced laboratory infrastructure and adoption of laboratory informatics solutions in laboratories in North America with a strict regulatory network. Significant investments in pharmaceutical R&D, high digital literacy among laboratory professionals, and major market players operating in the region providing customized informatics solutions are all contributing factors overall.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period due to rising healthcare spending, increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the increasing necessity for effective lab data management systems. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea have seen accelerated technological development, supported by the government, to promote digitalization in healthcare and research.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Regulatory Compliance Trends, by Region (2023)

5.2 Data Integration & Interoperability (2023-2032)

5.3 Cost Analysis & ROI Assessment (2023)

5.4 Growth in AI & Automation Adoption (2023-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Laboratory Informatics Market by Product

8. Laboratory Informatics Market by Component

9. Laboratory Informatics Market by Delivery Mode

10. Laboratory Informatics Market by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

