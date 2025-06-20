The Rise of Mobile Device Management Market: A $22.0 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - VMware (US) and Microsoft (US)| MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobile Device Management Market size is expected to grow USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 22.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.
Mobile Device Management Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
- Immense growth of mobile workforce within enterprises
- Proliferation of new mobile devices
- Network access control initiated by mobile device management
- Increased productivity and employee satisfaction
- Increasing trend of BYOD
Restraints:
- Compliance with stringent government rules and regulations
- Security issues with devices
Opportunities:
- 5G to transform importance of mobile devices
- Leveraging UEBA into MDM solutions
- Adoption of cloud-based technology boosting MDM solutions usage
List of Key Companies in Mobile Device Management Market:
- VMware (US)
- Microsoft (US)
- IBM (US)
- Blackberry (Canada)
- Citrix (US)
- Google (US)
- Cisco (US)
- Samsung (South Korea)
- Micro Focus (UK)
- ZOHO (India) and many more…
In 2027, the Solutions segment of the Components market is anticipated to have a bigger share because to mobile device management. The primary technology for managing employee-owned devices is MDM. The increased adoption of solutions that are simple to integrate with new features and functionalities can be credited with the segment's rise.
The scope of this report covers the study which provides an analysis of the global Mobile Device Management Market based on contemporary market trends and developments and its potential growth from 2017 to 2027. The global Mobile Device Management Market is categorized based on component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The market size is estimated based on the approximation of the market shares of major vendors in the Mobile Device Management Market. The market size is constructed from 2022-2027, considering 2021 as the base year.
The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.
