AS Inbank entered into merger agreement with Inbank Ventures OÜ

Today, on 20 June 2025, AS Inbank entered into a notarial merger agreement with its 100% subsidiary Inbank Ventures OÜ. As a result of the merger, Inbank Ventures OÜ will cease to exist without liquidation and AS Inbank will become its legal successor. Inbank Ventures OÜ is operating as a holding company and provides IT support services within the Inbank Group. The purpose of the merger is to align the Group’s legal structure with its actual business operations and to enhance organisational efficiency, while leaving the consolidated assets, rights, and obligations unchanged.



The merger will enter into force following the receipt of the required approval from the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority. The completion of the merger is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2026. The merger agreement is attached to this notice. Additionally, the merger agreement and other related documents (including the merger report) are available for review at the office of AS Inbank, located at Niine 11, Tallinn.



Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,600 merchants, Inbank has 941,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



