Biometric POS Terminals Market Size to Reach USD 26.17 by 2032, at 13.96% CAGR | Report by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Biometric POS Terminals Market size was valued at USD 9.20 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 26.17 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.96% over 2025-2032.”

Surging Requirement for Contactless and Safe Payment Methods Augment Market Growth

The growing concerns about payment security and burgeoning need for better and contactless transactions are boosting the biometric POS terminals market growth over the projected period. These systems are responsible for integrating advanced technologies, such as palm vein scanning and facial recognition to reduce fraud and improve user authentication, which further makes these technologies highly popular across different sectors including retail, healthcare, and0 banking.

The U.S. biometric POS terminals market was valued at 2.76 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.47 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR 11.21% over the forecast period.

Several key competitors, such as JPMorgan are boosting the biometric technology adoption in the U.S. via devices including Pinpad and Paypad, which further highlights the rising trust in secure solutions despite raising the privacy concerns. Furthermore, the innovations including Tongxin's MIS integrated payment terminals and eSIM-enabled Smart POS devices presented at events, which include Seamless Middle East Fintech 2025, are further boosting the biometric POS global adoption. These trends collectively position the biometric POS terminals as the future of secure and digital payment ecosystems.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges Fastest in Biometric POS Terminal Market

In 2024, North America led the Biometric POS Terminal Market with a 44% revenue share, driven by advanced infrastructure, regulatory support, and rising consumer preference for biometric payments. The U.S. spearheads growth with innovations like Verifone’s partnership with PopID, integrating facial and palm recognition into POS terminals.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 15.74% over 2025–2032, fueled by smartphone penetration, digital payment adoption, and retail expansion, especially in China.

Europe is gaining momentum through rising demand for contactless payments and digitalization efforts.

LATAM and MEA show steady growth, supported by expanding fintech infrastructure, smartphone usage, and government initiatives promoting secure biometric payment solutions.

Biometric POS Terminals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.20 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 26.17 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.96% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Fingerprint Scanner, Palm Vein Scanner, Iris-Retina Scanner, Voice Recognition, Facial Recognition and Others)



• By End-user (Restaurant, Retail, Logistics, Medical and Healthcare, BFSI and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

Driven by its dependability, simplicity of use, and robust security aspects, the fingerprint scanner segment dominated the Biometric POS Terminal Market in 2024 with a 39% share. Its general popularity fits the increasing inclination for safe, contactless payment systems.

Driven by developments in AI technology and rising demand for quick, safe, and touchless payment experiences among both stores and consumers, the facial recognition market is expected to grow fastest during 2025–2032 with a CAGR of 16.28%.

By End-User

In 2024, the retail segment led the Biometric POS Terminal Market with a 26% share, driven by retailers' efforts to enhance customer experience, the growing adoption of secure and contactless payments, and the need for efficient checkout processes.

The medical and healthcare segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2032, with a projected CAGR of 16.66%, fueled by the demand for secure patient identification, contactless transactions, and compliance with stringent data privacy regulations in healthcare environments.

Recent Developments:

In Nov 2024, NEC has unveiled a new multimodal biometric technology that enables both face and iris recognition from a single low-resolution image, streamlining authentication for POS, ATMs, and access systems. The compact module is set for commercial rollout by 2026, targeting retail, finance, and entertainment sectors.

In JAN 2025, J.P. Morgan Payments has introduced Paypad and Pinpad terminals in the U.S., featuring built-in facial and palm vein biometric authentication for secure, contactless payments. The devices support multiple payment methods and are set for global rollout post-2025.

