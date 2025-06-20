Dickey’s Rancher’s Premium Celebrates Sizzling First Anniversary

Dallas, TX, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year ago, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. fired up a bold new chapter in retail with the launch of Rancher’s Premium Sausage and the results have been nothing short of smokin’.



Launched in Walmart stores during Summer 2024 with just three mouthwatering SKUs – Brisket Burnt Ends, Philly Cheesesteak, and Mac and Cheese – Rancher’s Premium has since exploded onto shelves nationwide. The brand now proudly sits in 4,353 Walmart locations, 150 Lowe’s Markets through Affiliated Food Stores, and more than 400 Grocery Outlet stores, reaching barbecue lovers coast to coast.



“Our goal was to bring authentic, Texas-style barbecue to grocery aisles and America showed up hungry,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Rancher’s Premium started strong, and thanks to our incredible team and loyal fans, it’s now one of the fastest-growing barbecue sausage brands in the country.”



In just one year, Rancher’s Premium has racked up major wins:

Named #1 Innovative Brand in Walmart’s 2025 category review

in Walmart’s 2025 category review Brisket Burnt Ends crowned #1 Most Innovative SKU

11% growth in Walmart shelf penetration

Launched a new fan-favorite SKU: Bacon Cheddar , replacing Mac and Cheese

, replacing Mac and Cheese Partnered with five national influencers to spark organic buzz and customer love



“What excites me most is the energy behind the brand,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’ve captured hearts – and taste buds – by staying true to our roots and delivering big, bold flavors that stand out. Rancher’s Premium is just getting warmed up.”



Behind the scenes, the retail team continues to push innovation, flavor development, and strategic partnerships to ensure the brand remains a standout on shelves and in shopping carts.



“We’ve built something special, and consumers can feel it,” added Shayla Bell, VP of Purchasing and Retail. “Our rapid expansion and customer response show that there’s an appetite for high-quality, smoked sausage done right. And trust me, we’ve got even more exciting flavors and formats on the way.”



As Rancher’s Premium heads into year two, Dickey’s is doubling down on retail innovation, deeper grocery partnerships, and nationwide marketing campaigns designed to keep the brand top of mind – and top of cart.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment