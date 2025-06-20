Ophthalmic Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global ophthalmic equipment market was valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Ophthalmic Equipment Market Summary

Ophthalmic Equipment Market Report Attributes Details Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size (2024) USD 52.5 Billion Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size (2030) USD 71.5 Billion CAGR 5.4% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size

Further, the US held the majority share in the global ophthalmic equipment market and is likely to remain the leading region growing a CAGR of 5.5% within this market, during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration driven by aging populations worldwide.

Technological advancements including femtosecond lasers, Al-based diagnostics, optical coherence tomography (OCT), and minimally invasive surgical devices enhancing precision and treatment outcomes.

Rising awareness of eye health and improved access to eye care services globally, supported by government initiatives and public health programs.

Growing demand for vision correction products like contact lenses and spectacles due to increased screen time and lifestyle changes.

Opportunities

Expansion into emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives are improving eye care accessibility.

Development and adoption of smart, Al-enabled, and minimally invasive ophthalmic devices that improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

Establishment of high-standard certified eye clinics and ambulatory surgery centers to meet rising demand for specialized ophthalmic care.

Growth in teleophthalmology and remote monitoring solutions to reach underserved populations and enhance early diagnosis and treatment.







Vision Care segment represented the largest portion of the ophthalmic equipment market by products

The Vision Care segment accounted for the largest share of the ophthalmic equipment market by products due to the increasing incidence of eye conditions like myopia, presbyopia, and cataract, as well as the aging population worldwide. The dominance of this segment is also supported by innovations in corrective eyewear and contact lenses, with examples being smart contact lenses and blue-light-blocking glasses, which are both medical and lifestyle solutions. For instance, firms like EssilorLuxottica and Johnson & Johnson Vision have diversified their portfolios with high-end multifocal lenses and daily wear lenses that are more comfortable and vision-correcting, in response to the increasing demand for customized and easy eye care options. Such continuous innovation, along with easier access through direct-to-consumer platforms and e-commerce, keeps driving the leadership of the vision care segment in the ophthalmic equipment market.

The cataract segment accounted for the largest share of the ophthalmic equipment market by application

The cataract segment was the leading segment in the ophthalmic equipment market in 2024, with the highest revenue share of about 43%. The segment's leading position is boosted by the extensive application of advanced surgical instruments like femtosecond lasers and phacoemulsification units to remove cataracts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cataracts continue to be a leading cause of visual impairment worldwide, accounting for close to 45% of all cases of blindness worldwide. The rising incidence of senile cataracts, combined with enhanced awareness and availability of surgical intervention, continues to drive demand in this segment.



North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the ophthalmic equipment industry

The North American region of the ophthalmic equipment market, with some of the highest healthcare spending rates globally, invests heavily in cutting-edge ophthalmic technology. This fosters the development and adoption of advanced technology for preventive care and vision restoration. The region hosts leading research facilities and medical centers specializing in ocular research and development, creating a dynamic environment that drives innovation and leads to a continuous influx of new and improved equipment. Additionally, the aging population in North America, with an increase in age-related eye conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration, further boosts the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic equipment.

BRAND ANALYSIS: OPHTHALMIC EQUIPMENT MARKET

Parameter Varilux® X Series (EssilorLuxottica) Hoyalux iD MyStyle V+ (Hoya Corporation) ZEISS Progressive Individual 2 (Carl Zeiss Vision) Product Type Premium progressive spectacle lens Premium individualized progressive spectacle lens Premium individualized progressive spectacle lens Core Technology Xtend® Technology, Nanoptix®, SynchronEyes™, W.A.V.E. 2.0 Binocular Harmonization Technology, iD FreeForm Design IndividualFit® Technology, Luminance Design® Technology, FaceFit® Technology Key Features Wide near/intermediate vision, minimal head movement, reduced distortion, blue light protection, highly customizable Personalized lens design, wide visual fields, balanced prescription for both eyes, optimized for digital device use Customization for frame, face, and wearing position, optimized for natural vision at all distances, wide fields of view Visual Comfort Smooth transitions, sharp vision in low light, reduced off-balance sensation Natural, comfortable vision at all distances, reduced swim effect High visual acuity, minimal distortion, seamless adaptation UV/Blue Light Protection Options for blue light and UV protection coatings (e.g., Crizal®) Available with blue light and UV protection coatings Available with DuraVision® BlueProtect and UV coatings Pricing $339.00 to $400.00 $450.00 to $500.00 $649.00 to $700.00 Revenue*



(2024) $22.55 Billion



(Vision Care segment) $3.6 Billion



(Life Care segment) $3 Billion



(Medical technology segment)

Note: Revenues provided are relevant segmental revenues of the aforementioned companies

