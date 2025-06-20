Dr. Myung Ju Lee Shared Enhanced Deep-Plane Facelift Technique at ISAPS Olympiad World Congress

JEJU, South Korea, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Myung Ju Lee, MD, PhD, Chief Surgeon at VIP Plastic Surgery Clinic in Jeju, South Korea, a leading Korean plastic surgery clinic, presented groundbreaking research on facelift innovation at the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) Olympiad World Congress, held June 18–21, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.





In his talk, “The Importance of the Deep Fascia & Buccal Fat Pad in Deep-Plane Facelift,” Dr. Lee shared evidence showing that repositioning the deep buccal fat pad and fascia—beneath the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS)—significantly improves outcomes in complex facelifts.

“Traditional deep-plane facelifts focus on SMAS and ligaments,” said Dr. Lee. “But in patients with fibrotic skin or heavy soft tissue, results may fall short. By targeting deeper structures, we achieve better lower-face lifting and mid-face volume restoration in a single procedure.”

Clinical Highlights

Dr. Lee’s case series demonstrated consistent success in patients with challenging facial anatomy.

Key findings:

Achieved over 92% success rate when deep fat and fascia were integrated

Delivered full-face rejuvenation with natural, lasting results



Advancing Facelift Philosophy

Dr. Lee emphasized the importance of anatomy-based techniques over one-dimensional lifting. His method addresses deeper soft tissue layers—ideal for aging patients with dense facial structure.

“Facelift success isn’t just about lifting,” said Dr. Lee. “It’s about restoring structure at a deep level, producing more stable and refined outcomes without depending on implants or skin tension.”



About Dr. Myung Ju Lee

Dr. Myung Ju Lee is a board-certified Korean plastic surgeon and the Medical Director of VIP Plastic Surgery Clinic in Jeju. He is internationally recognized for his expertise in facial rejuvenation and has published numerous peer-reviewed articles on facelift techniques, autologous tissue use, and aesthetic balance. Dr. Lee frequently lectures at international symposia and serves as a thought leader in the field of advanced soft-tissue surgery.



About ISAPS Olympiad World Congress

ISAPS is the world’s leading organization in aesthetic plastic surgery, dedicated to advancing global standards through education and collaboration. The Olympiad World Congress is ISAPS’ flagship educational event, gathering top surgeons and researchers to share innovative clinical techniques, promote best practices, and advance patient outcomes worldwide.

Media Contact:

Jessica Rhee

Media Relations Manager

VIP Plastic Surgery Korea

+82 64-713-1007

info@vipps.kr

https://www.vippskorea.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcada784-2d99-4d3f-bd48-f70521a448fc