Saudia Named “Best Airline Staff Service” at the 2025 Skytrax Awards

PARIS, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named “Best Airline Staff Service” at the prestigious 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, held today at the 56th edition of the Paris Air Show 2025 in the iconic Air and Space Museum. The airline also climbed three spots in the global Skytrax rankings, securing 17th place among the world’s best airlines following a comprehensive voting process involving millions of travelers worldwide.

This recognition reflects the outstanding dedication and performance of Saudia’s team across all the touch points of the guest journey. From seamless ground services to onboard experiences rooted in authentic Saudi hospitality, Saudia staff have played a pivotal role in enhancing guest satisfaction, strengthening brand loyalty, and elevating service standards.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “This award reflects the dedication of our incredible frontline team and the trust of our guests. Rising from 82nd to 17th in the Skytrax World Airline Rankings is a proud milestone—but it’s just the beginning. With bold investments and a clear vision, we’re on a journey to become one of the world’s leading airlines.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: “We are pleased to present Saudia with the award for Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East at the 2025 World Airline Awards. The airline’s cabin and ground staff maintain a service style that is both composed and welcoming, and this is delivered consistently by a multi-national team that brings a range of cultural strengths to the customer experience. It is this blend of professionalism and warmth that continues to leave a lasting impression on passengers.”

Saudia has demonstrated remarkable progress in recent years, rising from 82nd place in 2017 to 20th in 2024, and now securing 17th place in 2025. This trajectory aligns with the airline’s recognition as the “World’s Most Improved Airline” for four consecutive years by Skytrax.

The award also reflects Saudia’s alignment with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy, both of which aim to position the Kingdom as a global hub by enhancing connectivity, tourism, entertainment, sports, and the Hajj and Umrah sectors.

As part of its long-term vision, Saudia is undertaking the most significant investment program in its history to elevate the guest experience. Key initiatives include expanding its global network, doubling the size of its aircraft fleet, and introducing fully redesigned cabin interiors featuring advanced seating, state-of-the-art inflight entertainment, and high-speed connectivity, delivering a service that surpasses guest expectations and reinforces the Kingdom’s position in global aviation.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/194452e8-7638-4dec-9b92-dc0fd525775d