Sweden Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026, with Profiles of Top 70 Key Players including Elbe, IKEA, ITAB, Jysk, Kinnarps, Nobia, Swedwood & more

The Sweden Furniture Outlook analyses the Sweden furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.



Who are the top furniture companies in Sweden?

For a selection of around 70 major Sweden furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.



Company Coverage Includes:

Elbe

IKEA of Sweden

ITAB

Jysk

Kinnarps

Nobia

Swedwood

Key Topics Covered:



Sweden: Market at a Glance

Furniture Market Outline

Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Sweden: Macro Data

Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Sweden: Furniture Consumption

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Sweden: Furniture Imports

Total Value 2019-2024

Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment

Origin of Furniture Imports

Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Sweden: Furniture Production

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Production by Segment

The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Sweden: Furniture Exports

Total Value 2019-2024

Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Sweden: Methodological Notes



Sweden: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies





