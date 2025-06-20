Dairy Blends Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Market to More than Double to Reach $11 Billion, Driven by Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Dairy Blends

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Blends Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global dairy blends market is expected to witness substantial growth, valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2034, marking a CAGR of 8.4%.

This sector has gained prominence within the dairy industry due to the demand for cost-effective, customizable, and versatile dairy-based solutions. These blends combine dairy elements with non-dairy components to deliver balanced taste, texture, and nutrition, catering to diverse applications in food processing, bakery, confectionery, and beverages. They offer consistent quality at reduced costs compared to pure dairy products.

In 2024, innovation in product development continued, with manufacturers focusing on blends fortified with proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Clean-label formulations, aligning with consumer preferences for minimally processed ingredients, have gained traction alongside advancements in processing technologies that enhance shelf life and stability. This progress has helped penetrate emerging markets where cost and versatility are crucial.

Future growth in the dairy blends market is expected as the demand for functional and nutritious food ingredients rises. Innovations in alternative protein sources and ingredient synergies will likely lead to more sustainable formulations. With the expansion of international food chains and the popularity of convenience foods, adoption of dairy blends is set to increase, making them an integral component of the global food ingredient landscape, supporting ongoing innovation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Trends

Increased use in functional food and beverage formulations.

Rising demand for clean-label and natural ingredient blends.

Development of blends enriched with essential nutrients.

Expansion into emerging markets due to affordability and versatility.

Advanced processing technologies enhancing stability and shelf life.

Drivers

Cost-effective alternatives to pure dairy products.

Customizable solutions in the food and beverage industry.

Demand for convenient, shelf-stable ingredients in processed foods.

Growth of international food chains and globalization of food trends.

Challenges

Competition from plant-based alternatives.

Regulatory hurdles in labeling and claims.

Fluctuating raw material prices.

Companies Featured

Cape Food Ingredients West Africa Ltd.

All American Foods Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Kerry Group plc

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Dohler Inc.

Agropur Ingredients LLC

Advanced Food Products LLC

Glanbia plc

Galloway Company Inc.

Interfood Holding B.V.

Intermix Australia Pty Ltd.

Ace International LLP

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Danone SA

Nestle SA

Dean Foods Company

Land O'Lakes Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Batory Foods

Bunge Limited

Foremost Farms USA Cooperative

Idaho Milk Products Inc.

Lactalis Ingredients SA

Leprino Foods Company

MCT Dairies Inc.

Milk Specialties Global Co.

Pacific Dairy Ingredients Inc.

Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited

Market Segmentation By Type

Dairy Mixture

Dairy/Non Dairy Ingredients

Dairy As A Functional Ingredient

Dairy As A Carrier

By Form

Spreadable

Liquid

Powder

By Flavor

Regular

Flavored

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

By Application

Ice Cream And Frozen Desserts

Sweet And Savory Snacks

Bakery And Confectionery

Infant Nutrition And Baby Food

Beverages

Meat

Seafood

Dietary Supplements

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qepo5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment