Flu RNA Vaccines Market Research Report 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market is set to transform influenza prevention, with a projected market size of USD 2.78 billion by 2025, and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%, reaching USD 5.95 billion by 2034

The momentum in the Flu RNA Vaccines Market is driven by the pivotal role mRNA platforms played during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the demand for rapid, scalable vaccine technologies that promise higher adaptability and cross-protection against evolving flu strains.

RNA-based vaccines stand out due to their rapid development timelines, adaptability to flu strain variations, and the potential of improved efficacy, especially among vulnerable groups such as the elderly and immunocompromised. This emerging technology promises a shift from traditional vaccines, setting the path for next-generation solutions. Notably, RNA vaccines bypass the traditional reliance on inactivated viruses by leveraging synthetic messenger RNA to elicit immune responses.

North America spearheads the market advancement with its extensive biotech R&D resources, regulatory frameworks, and significant industry investments. Europe follows suit, underpinned by robust research and procurement infrastructures. Asia-Pacific, too, is gaining traction through strategic government initiatives aimed at mRNA vaccine development and pandemic preparedness. The industry's focus is on creating multivalent RNA vaccines and combination therapies to address broad-spectrum respiratory challenges.

Key Takeaways - Flu RNA Vaccines Market

  • RNA vaccines offer quicker production and are more adaptable compared to traditional vaccines.
  • The successful deployment of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has boosted interest and investment in RNA vaccine pipelines.
  • North America leads due to its robust biotech ecosystem, extensive R&D funding, and manufacturing infrastructure.
  • Europe advances mRNA platforms through public-private partnerships and centralized procurement.
  • Asia-Pacific is expanding its capacity with government-backed mRNA initiatives and pandemic resilience planning.
  • RNA vaccines enable faster updates against evolving strains, reducing seasonal flu vaccine mismatches.
  • Cold chain requirements and vaccine stability remain challenges in resource-limited settings.
  • Public confidence in RNA vaccines is growing, though ongoing education and transparency in safety data are crucial.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product: mRNA Vaccines, DNA Vaccines
  • By Application: Prophylactic, Therapeutic
  • By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes
  • By Technology: Nucleotide Technology, Lipid Nanoparticle Technology
  • By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Pharmacies

Regional Insights

  • North America: USA, Canada, Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of APAC
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South and Central America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$2.78 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$7.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Moderna, Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • BioNTech SE
  • CureVac N.V.
  • Sanofi
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
  • Seqirus (a CSL Limited company)
  • Arcturus Therapeutics
  • VaxEquity Ltd.
  • GreenLight Biosciences
  • eTheRNA immunotherapies
  • Translate Bio (a Sanofi company)
  • Chulalongkorn University Vaccine Research Center (CUVRC)
  • Providence Therapeutics
  • Abogen Biosciences

