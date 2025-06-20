SanMelix announces the addition of Mr. Ajay Dhaul to our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership team in the role of Chief Strategy & Growth Officer

 | Source: BeeCure BeeCure

Poinciana, Fl, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SanMelix, the company behind BeeCure Radiation Burn Relief Cream, is excited to announce the addition of Mr. Ajay Dhaul to our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership team in the role of Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, effective June 9, 2025.


Ajay Dhaul, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer for SanMelix

Ajay is a transformative global business leader with over 25+ years of executive experience  driving growth and innovation at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and consumer goods.  Over his career at Johnson & Johnson (and Kenvue), Ajay served as a senior Vice President in various  Commercial, Transformational and Supply Chain leadership roles. He led high-impact teams  across North America, Europe, and Asia, orchestrating multibillion-dollar P&Ls, complex  restructurings, and successful product innovations.  

Known for his strategic foresight and ability to mobilize organizations through change, Ajay has been a driving force behind multiple digital and AI-led transformations across the consumer health  sector. Now focused on advisory and portfolio leadership roles, Ajay is partnering with high-growth  startups, private equity firms, and global enterprises to unlock commercial value, scale strategy,  and future-proof organizations.  

As the Chief Strategy & Growth Officer for SanMelix, Ajay’s primary responsibilities will include  shaping the company’s 5-year growth strategy, driving strategic partnerships, managing capital  raise processes, influencing product innovation, and contributing to go-to-market strategy  decisions. 

A thought leader on resilient leadership and inclusive growth, Ajay continues to challenge the status  quo, inspire the next generation of executive talent and grow businesses.

SanMelix is very fortunate to have Ajay join our BeeCure Hive and help the company live its mission of helping millions of people suffering from compromised skin and acute & chronic wounds feel better, look better and heal  better, naturally. 

Steve Weinstein, CEO & Chief Hive Officer
Diana Sabacinski, Chair & CFO


About BeeCure

BeeCure is dedicated to creating natural, effective skincare solutions that harness the power of bee-derived ingredients and are scientifically proven. Our products are formulated with medical-grade buckwheat honey, known for its superior healing properties. Our mission is to bring gentle, effective healing to those undergoing radiation, laser treatments, and other skin challenges—without compromising on natural integrity. Nature Made, Science Proven. Learn more at https://BeeCure.com 

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/bHzodplVIBs


