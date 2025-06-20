$941 Mn Saffron Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030F

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saffron Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saffron Market was valued at USD 629.76 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 941.23 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.98%

The market is witnessing consistent growth due to increasing demand from culinary, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. Recognized for its premium quality, aroma, and color, saffron has gained popularity as a multifunctional ingredient. Its rising use in wellness and dietary supplements is fueled by awareness of its health-promoting properties, such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. The demand for natural and botanical skincare products has also increased saffron's inclusion in cosmetic formulations. Additionally, improvements in farming techniques and a heightened focus on organic and authentic sourcing are supporting its wider global adoption. These developments are collectively propelling saffron's demand across diverse sectors.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Demand in the Food and Beverage Industry

The growing use of saffron in the food and beverage industry is a key factor driving market growth. Renowned for its rich color, aroma, and flavor, saffron plays a vital role in a variety of global cuisines, including Middle Eastern, Indian, Mediterranean, and Spanish dishes such as biryani, paella, and saffron-based desserts and beverages. In the United States alone, total spending on food and beverages reached USD 2.6 trillion in 2023, indicating strong support for specialty ingredients like saffron. Western consumers' increasing appetite for exotic and high-end culinary experiences has further encouraged restaurants and chefs to incorporate saffron into their menus. The popularity of ethnic cuisine, exposure through food media, and trends in home gourmet cooking have all contributed to saffron's growing presence in both commercial kitchens and household pantries.

Key Market Challenges: High Production Costs and Limited Supply

A significant constraint in the saffron market is the high cost of production and the limited geographic scope of cultivation. Saffron threads are hand-harvested from the stigmas of the Crocus sativus flower, requiring about 150,000 flowers to yield one kilogram of product. This labor-intensive process, coupled with the plant's dependence on specific climate conditions found in select regions like Iran, Kashmir (India), Afghanistan, and Spain, limits production capacity and drives up prices. The fragility of the crop also exposes it to climate-related disruptions, such as drought or excessive rain, further straining supply and affecting price stability. These challenges create entry barriers for new producers and limit scalability, particularly in regions that demand affordable options.

Key Market Trends: Product Innovation and Expansion into Personal Care and Cosmetics

The increasing integration of saffron in personal care and cosmetic products is a notable market trend. Known for its anti-aging and brightening properties, saffron is now being formulated into skincare products like serums, creams, and masks. This trend aligns with the rising consumer interest in natural, plant-based beauty solutions. The influence of Ayurveda and traditional wellness practices has further accelerated saffron's inclusion in holistic skincare routines. Beauty brands are responding by launching premium saffron-based product lines. According to research by Advanced Dermatology, Americans spend an average of USD 897 annually on personal grooming and skincare, underscoring growing demand for effective, naturally derived cosmetic ingredients. As consumers prioritize ingredient transparency and wellness, saffron's profile in the beauty industry is expected to rise further.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Saffron Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Key Market Players:

Esfedan Trading Company

Tarvand Saffron Co.

Saffron Business Company

Safran Global Company S.L.U.

Mozaffari Saffron L.L.C

La Casa de los Aromas S.L. (HEA&CO)

Gohar Ltd.

Rowhani Saffron Co.

Royal Saffron Company

Iran Saffron company

Saffron Market, By Form:

Thread

Powder

Liquid

Saffron Market, By Application:

Food

Medical

Cosmetics

Others

Saffron Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Saffron Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

South America

Argentina

Colombia

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $629.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $941.23 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2al4ym

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment