Middle East conflict continues to escalate, risk assets suffer - Get passive income from crypto assets through AIXA Miner cloud mining platform

Denver, Colorado, USA, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, global financial markets are once again hit by risk aversion. Both stocks and crypto assets are under pressure, and according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin once fell to the $103,000 range. However, against the backdrop of accumulating geopolitical risks, Bitcoin's decentralization and value storage attributes are being refocused and allocated by more investors.

As the world's leading Bitcoin cloud mining platform, AIXA MINER Cloud Mining Investment Co., Ltd. (AIXA MINER) was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in the United States. It is a pioneer in the cloud mining industry. The company is sustainable development-oriented, uses clean energy, and builds a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure. The core mission is to provide efficient and intelligent cloud computing solutions and one-click mining services through cutting-edge technologies to help global users unleash the dividends of the digital economy.

Five steps to start your AIXA Miner cloud mining journey:

1. Register an account: Just enter your email address, register now and start your mining journey!

2. Choose the contract that suits you:

Free trial for new users:New users can get a $20 trial and start a $20 free contract, 0 investment can get $0.8 passive income every day

Upgrade to premium contracts to unlock generous daily income: Purchase higher-level contracts to get more passive income, for example: buy ANTSPACE MD, a BTC mining machine worth $260,000, and you can get $6,448 per day, and $161,200 in passive income in 25 days.

3. Enjoy the fruits of your labor with peace of mind: the system runs automatically and starts making profits the next day. Users can check their earnings data at any time.

4. Affiliate Program:You can get up to 8% commission reward by recommending others to join AIXA Miner to participate in mining, increasing your passive income

5.You can upgrade your VIP to get extra passive income. For example, if you top up $8,000 to upgrade to VIP1, you will get a bonus of $88.。

Create a digital asset acquisition channel that everyone can participate in

AIXA Miner is committed to breaking the high threshold of traditional cryptocurrency mining, allowing users to quickly invest in the mining ecosystem of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin through simple registration and operation without having to build their own mining machines or professional technology. Users can flexibly choose cloud mining contracts with different investment amounts and cycles according to their own needs:

All contracts are automatically settled and funds are credited the next day, helping users to easily achieve stable appreciation of digital assets.

Safety and compliance, leading technology

In terms of security, AIXA Miner has introduced a multi-security architecture, combined with Cloudflare® enterprise-level protection, EV SSL advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication system to ensure the security of each user’s account and asset information. At the same time, the platform is equipped with a dedicated compliance and risk control team, fully complying with international financial compliance standards, and providing a trustworthy investment environment for global users.

The company has deployed green energy data centers in many locations around the world, and with the help of an intelligent scheduling system, it has achieved uninterrupted and efficient mining operations 24 hours a day, 7 days a year, which not only ensures the stability of long-term profits, but also actively responds to the global trend of green and low-carbon development.

The platform provides diversified and convenient payment methods:

To facilitate global users, AIXA Miner supports the recharge and withdrawal of multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies, including USDT (TRC20/ERC20), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB (BEP20), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP, etc., which greatly enhances the flexible participation and experience of global users.

Our Professional Accreditation

As an industry leader, AIXA Miner has obtained certification from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), ensuring that the platform meets the highest international standards and provides a safe and compliant investment environment.

Our Mission:

Build a sustainable green energy future, promote innovation in the cloud computing industry, and change the way humans use energy. Set a benchmark for green technology and sustainable development, and create long-term value for users. Promote innovation in the cloud computing industry and change the way humans use energy.

Join AIXA Miner now and experience the world's most powerful cloud mining platform!





Conclusion: Can Cloud Mining Help You Become a Millionaire?

If you master the method, ordinary people can also achieve cryptocurrency wealth freedom. Earning $161,200 in 25 days may sound like a myth, but it is not impossible as long as there is a suitable market environment, a reliable platform and a reasonable strategy. If you also want to try to earn passive income through cloud mining, then join AIXA Miner, start to get free computing power, and experience the mining experience that is truly suitable for you.

Company address: 5800 S Quebec St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, US

Company email: info@aixaminer.com

Official website: www.aixaminer.com

Cryptocurrency mining

#Cloudmining

#Blockchain

#Bestprofitableplatform

#Highprofitplatform



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.