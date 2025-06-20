GCC Decorative Paints Industry Report 2025: $24.94 Bn Market Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2020-2030F

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Decorative Paints Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The GCC Decorative Paints Market was valued at USD 18.17 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.94 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.26%

The market is witnessing robust expansion due to accelerated urban development, a booming real estate sector, and extensive infrastructure investments aligned with national development strategies like Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE's Centennial Plan 2071. Decorative paints, including emulsions, enamels, primers, and texture finishes, are in high demand for residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. Public-private partnerships and government-backed housing initiatives further fuel paint consumption, particularly in the residential segment.

Additionally, consumers' growing preference for eco-friendly, low-VOC, and water-based solutions is influencing manufacturers to innovate and align with green building standards such as LEED and Estidama. Aesthetic design considerations and the pursuit of interior customization are also driving growth in texture and premium paint segments, positioning decorative coatings as a crucial element in modern construction and interior design across the GCC.

Key Market Drivers: Booming Urbanization and Real Estate Development

Rapid urban expansion across the GCC is significantly driving the demand for decorative paints. Urban populations in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar are rising, with projections indicating urbanization will surpass 80% in the next decade. This demographic shift is prompting large-scale investments in residential, commercial, and infrastructure developments. Landmark urban projects such as NEOM in Saudi Arabia and Lusail City in Qatar are fueling demand for interior and exterior coatings.

In Saudi Arabia alone, over 555,000 new housing units are being developed under Vision 2030. These developments require a wide range of decorative solutions, including textured finishes, protective coatings, and premium designs. As the region embraces mixed-use and green development concepts, builders increasingly opt for durable and aesthetically appealing paints that align with sustainability goals. Decorative paint manufacturers are responding with advanced products tailored for extreme climates and modern architectural requirements, further solidifying the market's upward trajectory.

Key Market Challenges: Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions

Volatility in raw material prices and persistent supply chain disruptions pose major challenges to the GCC decorative paints market. Key inputs like titanium dioxide, binders, and solvents are largely imported, making manufacturers vulnerable to global pricing shifts and geopolitical disturbances. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and shipping delays through the Suez Canal or Red Sea have significantly impacted delivery timelines and raised freight costs.

In some cases, raw material prices have surged by 15-25%, eroding manufacturer margins and creating pricing instability. Additionally, limited local processing capacity for specialized chemicals prevents the region from cushioning against global fluctuations. These supply constraints can delay project completion in the construction sector, a primary consumer of decorative paints. With no immediate resolution to these structural issues, cost management and supply reliability remain pressing concerns for manufacturers and stakeholders across the value chain.

Key Market Trends: Growth of the Premium and Textured Paints Segment

Premium and textured decorative paints are gaining prominence across the GCC, driven by increasing consumer affluence, luxury real estate developments, and a growing emphasis on aesthetics. Urban centers like Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha are seeing rising demand for specialty finishes such as metallic, suede, concrete, and marble-effect textures. These high-end coatings offer not only visual sophistication but also enhanced durability and weather resistance, which are critical in the region's hot and arid climate. The trend is especially visible in upscale residential developments, hospitality projects, and commercial interiors.

International brands are expanding their premium portfolios and establishing experience centers to capture this growing market. Meanwhile, local manufacturers are launching designer lines in collaboration with architects and interior specialists. Social media influence and Western design trends have further increased consumer awareness around finish quality, color selection, and design compatibility, positioning decorative paints as lifestyle products. This evolving preference is expected to sustain strong demand for value-added coatings in both renovation and new construction segments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Middle East



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Akzo Nobel NV

Jazeera Factory for Paints

BASF SE

Berger Paints Emirates Ltd

Jotun U.A.E. Ltd. (L.L.C.)

Ritver Paints Manufacturing L.L.C

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd

Hempel A/S

Wacker Chemie AG

Terraco UAE Ltd

GCC Decorative Paints Market, By Product Type:

Water Based

Solvent Based

GCC Decorative Paints Market, By Type of Paint:

Emulsion

Enamel

Distemper

Primer

Textures

Others

GCC Decorative Paints Market, By Application:

Exterior

Interior

GCC Decorative Paints Market, By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

GCC Decorative Paints Market, By End User:

Residential

Non-Residential

GCC Decorative Paints Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Oman

