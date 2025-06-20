Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Market Report 2025-2030 | Demand for Affordable Generics and Biosimilars Drives Growth in Contract Pharma Services

Dublin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Manufacturing, Research), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Market was valued at USD 263.37 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 395.23 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.90%.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly leveraging CMOs and CDMOs to avoid substantial capital investments in infrastructure and navigate complex regulatory landscapes. This strategic move allows them to concentrate resources on core competencies like drug discovery and commercialization. The economies of scale achieved by specialized contract organizations further contribute to reduced production costs.







The escalating complexity of drug development, particularly in biologics, biosimilars, HPAPIs, and personalized medicine, necessitates the advanced capabilities and expertise readily available within contract service providers. These organizations often possess cutting-edge technologies such as continuous manufacturing and sophisticated handling systems, which prove vital for efficient and compliant production.



Global health trends, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for affordable generics and biosimilars following patent expirations, are also key growth drivers. The stringent and evolving regulatory environment, coupled with the imperative for faster market entry, incentivizes pharmaceutical companies to utilize the established expertise of CMOs and CDMOs. The strategic geographic shifts towards cost-competitive regions like Asia-Pacific and the emergence of integrated CRO-CDMO models offering comprehensive solutions underscore the dynamic growth of this market.



Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market Report Highlights

Based on service, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services dominated the market with over 60.0% of the total revenue share in 2024, driven by the need for scale and cost efficiency in producing generics, biosimilars, and vaccines.

Contract manufacturers offer essential capacity, flexibility, and regulatory support, facilitating growth in regions like Asia-Pacific.

Pharmaceutical contract research services are projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D in complex areas and the demand for CROs' specialized expertise offer cost and time savings in global trials through advanced technologies and navigating regulatory complexities.

The Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services market dominated the global market with a revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2024, supported by increased outsourcing in developing economies like Singapore, China, and India, which have expanding manufacturing capabilities and significant CMO investments.

In November 2024, Lonza (Switzerland) announced a significant expansion of its bioconjugation capabilities in Visp. This investment includes adding two 1,200L manufacturing suites to meet increasing market demand.

The major companies featured in this Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services market report include:

Catalent, Inc (Novo Holdings A/S)

PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

AbbVie Inc.

Advent International, L.P.

Grifols

Dalton Pharma Services

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Lonza

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $263.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $395.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





