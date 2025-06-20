Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Kicks Off the Summer with BOGO Baker Deal

Dallas, TX, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching the summer season with an irresistible Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) Baker offer, available on Friday, June 20, 2025. This special promotion lets guests enjoy two of Dickey’s signature Bakers for the price of one when they use the code SUMMER in-store, online at dickeys.com, or through the Dickey’s app.

“Our Bakers are the perfect way to kick off the summer — they’re everything you love about Dickey’s barbecue, all in one hearty, satisfying dish,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Loaded with our mouthwatering slow-smoked meats, savory toppings, and a bed of fluffy baked potatoes, the Baker is a fan favorite. And with this BOGO offer, it’s the perfect opportunity to share the barbecue goodness with others.”

What makes the Baker so special? It all starts with Dickey’s signature slow-smoked meats — from tender brisket to juicy pulled pork and savory sausage, each bite is packed with authentic Texas barbecue flavor. The meats are piled high on a soft, baked potato and topped with flavorful ingredients like melted cheese, tangy barbecue sauce, creamy sour cream, and crispy bacon. It’s a combination that brings together the best of Dickey’s barbecue in one mouthwatering dish, making it a perfect choice for both lunch and dinner.

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, shared, “Summer is all about enjoying great food, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with one of our Bakers. The combination of slow-smoked meats and delicious toppings is always a crowd-pleaser, and this BOGO deal is a great way to enjoy twice the fun.”

This exclusive offer is available on June 20, 2025, only at participating locations and online via dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app. Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal to indulge in the ultimate summer BBQ experience!

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

