Mike Lindell Media Corp. OTC: (MLMC) Features LindellTV Reporters on Capitol Hill and at the White House Reporting on the Agenda of President Trump and with Breaking Coverage on the Election Front With Mike Lindell.

Washington, D.C., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC: MLMC) announced LindellTV will cover events on Capitol Hill with our D.C. reporter, Alison Steinberg who will provide daily coverage from the Hill with news and interviews of lawmakers and others on what matters most to those hungry for in-depth coverage.



Cara Castronuova, our Chief White House Correspondent will continue providing inside and outside coverage for LindellTV and Mike Lindell Media Corp. from the White House as President Trump moves his agenda forward.

Mike Lindell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "LindellTV is very pleased to have Alison Steinberg on Capitol Hill and Cara Castonuova at the White House. Our Network broadcast is for everyone who demands the truth and nothing but the truth. Our team of reporters and journalists investigate beyond the surface and provide the hard-hitting, inside look at what matters most to its viewers. Please stop by LindellTV.com and see what you've been missing! I'll interview Colonel Conrad Reynolds on my show today at 4pm EDT discussing his support for President Trump's agenda for Paper Ballots and election integrity. Thank you for watching and God Bless!"

ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as

frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as Lindell-TV in February 2025) and vocl.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the “Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. Recently, the Company was

granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House and Capitol Hill, covering United States and world events.

Visit WWW.LINDELLTV.COM to learn more.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries or further information on the company, please contact:

Mike Lindell or

GregM@LindellTV.com

investor@fsbn.com





