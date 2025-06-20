“eBL, Payment Equals Settlement” – KUN and TradeGo Introduce a New Blockchain Model for Global Commodity Trade

HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June 2025, KUN, a trusted global digital payment provider, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TradeGo, a leading digital service platform specializing in global commodity trade.

This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: TradeGo’s advanced blockchain-based electronic bill of lading (eBL) technology, expertise in global trade scenarios, and streamlined KYC/KYB compliance processes; and KUN’s robust global stablecoin payment network and financial infrastructure.





Together, KUN and TradeGo aim to deliver an integrated commodity trade solution that seamlessly connects logistics, capital flow, and documentation. By simplifying two critical aspects of global trade—cargo title transfers and fund settlements—the partnership will enhance settlement and financing efficiency, reinforce the credit system, and strengthen regulatory compliance. This initiative also supports “Belt and Road” countries and the broader global trade market in moving toward a smarter, faster, and fully digital future.

As global trade increasingly demands greater efficiency and trust, stablecoins are emerging as a strategically important technology for cross-border payments. TradeGo’s blockchain-based eBL offers a digital, legally valid alternative to traditional paper bills of lading, with added benefits such as structured data, tamper-proof records, full traceability, and programmability, enabling faster verification and automated processes.

Combined with TradeGo’s digital identity and cross-border electronic contract signing solutions, this technology provides customers with a transparent and cost-effective verification process, significantly aiding financial institutions in anti-money laundering efforts.

The new joint solution, “on-chain eBL + stablecoin payment,” will automate cargo title transfers, trigger payments via smart contracts, and synchronize the clearing of funds and goods.

This innovative approach reduces credit risks, minimizes trade fraud, and fosters a safer, more efficient, and intelligent global trading environment. Moving forward, KUN and TradeGo will explore the integration of AI-driven risk management and intelligent trading systems to build a more open, transparent, and secure digital trade ecosystem.

About KUN

Established in Hong Kong and Singapore, KUN is a globally trusted digital payment provider holding licenses for payment services and digital payment tokens. KUN’s services span emerging markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, providing secure, efficient, and convenient stablecoin payments and financial services tailored for B2B trade, bulk commodities, entertainment, advertising, and Web3 enterprises. KUN’s mission is to develop the next-generation global payment network, empowering seamless cross-border fund transfers. For more information, visit: https://www.kun.global/

About TradeGo

Founded in Singapore in November 2021, TradeGo is backed by major industry players including Sinochem, PetroChina, Macquarie, COSCO Shipping Energy, China Merchants Energy Shipping, Saudi Aramco, Mitsui, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and Wanxiang Blockchain. TradeGo leverages blockchain technology to ensure transaction security, efficiency, and privacy in the transmission of trade documents. For more information, visit: https://www.tradego.com/

