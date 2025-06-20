Murphy Business Sales Richardson Franchise Celebrates 17 Years of Helping Businesses Sell Smarter

Richardson, Texas, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Business Sales franchise of Richardson, Texas, led by Douglas R. Batts Sr., MBA, celebrates its milestone of 17 years in navigating uncharted waters, especially for small business owners unsure of their company’s true value. This brokerage firm has helped sellers make it to safe harbor, backed by data, integrity, and deep industry knowledge.

Douglas R. Batts Sr., MBA

Batts acquired the Richardson franchise operations in 2008. Since then, his franchise has grown into one of the top-performing offices in the Murphy network, which spans over 175 franchises across the U.S. and Canada. With more than $40 million in closed transaction value under his belt and a reputation for ethical, full-service brokerage, Batts is known for helping business owners sell with confidence and realism. “Most companies don’t sell because they’re overpriced or have bad financials,” Batts explains. “We simply won’t take a business to market unless we believe it’s priced fairly and the books are solid. It’s a standard all Murphy Business Sales brokers take seriously, and that credibility is what sets us apart with both buyers and lenders.”

The broker agency offers a true end-to-end process: assessing business readiness, conducting valuations, crafting marketing materials, qualifying buyers, arranging financing, and managing the closing and escrow process. Batts is licensed in Texas, Florida, South Dakota, and soon Georgia. While he serves clients within his own territory, he notes that the Murphy Business Sales network allows for co-brokered deals across the U.S. and Canada.

What makes his operation stand out in the market, Batts says, is how his team brings the Murphy Business Sales’ values to life through a consistent commitment to thorough, professional, and ethical transactions. He states, “We work with sellers to prepare them before ever going to market. That includes cleaning up financials, managing expectations, and ensuring everything is in place to attract serious buyers.”

One of the biggest hurdles Batts encounters is the unrealistic expectations some sellers have about their business’s value. “I’ve had clients tell me their business is worth a million dollars because that’s what they need to retire,” Batts says. “But that’s not how valuations work.”

Instead, his team gathers financial statements, tax returns, and profit and loss statements to analyze a business’s true earnings performance. They use industry-standard metrics, such as seller’s discretionary earnings (SDE) or recasted EBITDA, and compare those against similar transactions to arrive at a fair market value. The result is a credible, data-supported valuation that has greater credibility with buyers, lenders, and attorneys.

This rigorous valuation process is delivered through a Broker’s Opinion of Value or Certified Valuation Reports, depending on the client’s needs. Murphy Business also partners with preferred SBA lenders to pre-qualify businesses, enhancing buyer confidence and reducing time to close.

Once a business is ready for market, Murphy Business Sales taps into its vast network of brokers and hundreds of qualified buyers. Listings are shared confidentially across a proprietary MLS-style platform and up to a dozen external websites, with each listing accompanied by a detailed Confidential Information Memorandum. “We know how to reach serious buyers,” Batts confirms. “We also know how to protect confidentiality throughout the process, which is critical for business continuity.”

Batts and his team often serve as intermediaries, working between buyer and seller to structure deals, refer legal professionals, and facilitate financing. They also stay involved all the way to escrow, ensuring that asset transfers go smoothly.

The Richardson-based franchise’s success has earned Batts awards within the Murphy network. But Batts attributes his success less to accolades and more to the foundational principles of trust, ethics, results, and transparency. “Everything starts with credibility,” he says. “If you’re trying to sell a business and the price isn’t defensible, or the financials are not in order, you’re going to struggle. We make sure our clients are positioned for success before we ever take them to market.”

For business owners considering a sale in the future, Batts offers clear advice: get the books in order, get a professional valuation, and don’t try to go at it alone. “Selling your business is probably one of the most important financial decisions of your life,” he says. “You need someone who knows how to defend a valuation, who has the buyer network, and who understands how to navigate negotiations. That’s what we do.”

And with a track record spanning more than 17 years, Batts’ Murphy Business Sales franchise is proving that experience, ethics, and data-driven strategy can create a winning formula, no matter where a business calls home.

Media Contact

Email: Name: Douglas R. Batts Sr. MBA

Email: d.batts@murphybusiness.com



