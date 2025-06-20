1000 Miglia 2025, heading towards Parma after passing through the Naval Academy of Livorno

BRESCIA, Italy, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the lunch stop in Pontedera, during which the crews could refresh themselves after the 240 kilometres covered in the morning, the cars started lining up for the departure Time Control located on the bridge of Via Vittorio Veneto. The convoy then bid farewell to the city of Piaggio with a Passage Control in the city centre.

Continuing in the direction of the Livorno coastline, the eighth Average Trial of this edition was held in Valle Benedetta, after which, a few kilometres further on, the crews finally entered the Livorno Naval Academy, where the highest office of the Italian Navy, Chief of Staff Admiral Emilio Credendino, for the occasion at the wheel of a 1947 Fiat 1100 Monviso, welcomed the arrival of the cars. The series of Time Trials held inside the Academy will decide the winner of the Marina Militare Trophy at the 1000 Miglia 2025.

The classification updated at Time Trial 115 confirms Vesco-Salvinelli in the lead with their Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Ss, while Erejomovich-Llanos (Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Ss), until now firmly in second position, have given way to their compatriots Tonconogy-Ruffini, racing in a 6C 1750 Gs Spider.

The convoy then moved on to the heart of Versilia: in Viareggio, along Viale dei Tigli, other 5 Time Trials were carried out, followed by a Time Control near the beach. Going back up the Tyrrhenian coast, the city centres of Pietrasanta and Forte dei Marmi could not be missed.

As evening falls, in memory of the heroic deeds of the past drivers, the crews will venture through the hairpin bends of the Cisa Pass, where a series of 10 Time Trials and the last Average Trial of the 2025 edition of the 1000 Miglia await them.

Descending from the Cisa, the convoy will enter Parma from the Stradone Martori della Libertà, finally arriving in Piazza Giuseppe Garibaldi for the end-of-leg Time Control.

Press Office

+393316133162

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a61a375-d869-4ca6-8df3-ff4e22022fee