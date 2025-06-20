AIXA Miner Launches Free Cloud Mining App to Expand Global Crypto Access

Denver, CO, USA, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to democratize digital asset mining, AIXA Miner has officially launched its free cloud mining mobile app, giving users around the globe an easy way to start earning crypto daily — no hardware, no technical knowledge required.

Backed by advanced AI algorithms and powered by renewable energy, AIXA Miner’s new mobile application opens the door to accessible, eco-conscious crypto income, right from your smartphone.

Making Mining Easier Than Ever

The new AIXA Miner app allows users to sign up and begin cloud mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies within minutes. With a clean interface, multilingual support, and built-in wallet integration, the app simplifies every step of the process:

Sign up for free and start mining immediately



AI-managed backend optimizes mining performance



Monitor earnings and contract status from your dashboard



Withdraw or reinvest earnings anytime



Built-in support for green-powered mining infrastructure



This release marks a key milestone in AIXA Miner’s mission to make digital wealth generation more inclusive, especially for individuals in regions without access to traditional finance or mining hardware.

Free Entry, Real Rewards

New users receive a free mining trial upon sign-up, enabling them to experience real-time crypto rewards without depositing funds. Once registered, users can choose from a variety of flexible contract plans that fit their income goals, ranging from short-term options to longer-term mining strategies.

The app is compatible with Android and iOS devices and has been optimized for low data usage and secure access from anywhere in the world.

Built on Clean Energy and Smart Technology

AIXA Miner’s infrastructure is built in regions with high renewable energy availability, significantly reducing the environmental footprint of its mining operations. Paired with AI-driven resource allocation, this approach ensures efficient, high-yield mining while aligning with 2025’s global push toward sustainability.

How to Get Started with the App

Download the app via AIXAMiner.com

Register with a valid email to activate your free trial Start mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other supported coins Track progress with daily payout notifications Withdraw or reinvest earnings at your convenience

Whether you're a newcomer to crypto or looking to expand your digital income streams, the AIXA Miner app provides a simple and transparent way to get started, with no need for complicated setups or costly equipment.

AIXA Miner’s 2025 Vision

Founded in 2020, AIXA Miner is a U.S.-based cloud mining platform powered by renewable energy and artificial intelligence. With a presence in over 200 countries and regulatory this app launch comes amid a wave of global demand for reliable, user-friendly mining platforms that respect both the planet and the user’s time. AIXA Miner is positioning itself at the intersection of AI innovation, green energy, and financial inclusion, serving users across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

For more information, visit: [aixaminer.com]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.