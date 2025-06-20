Stifel Welcomes Olympic Gold Medal Cyclist Kristen Faulkner as Newest Brand Ambassador

ST. LOUIS, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) announced today the signing of Olympic gold medalist Kristen Faulkner as the firm’s newest brand ambassador. Faulkner made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning gold in both the women’s individual road race and the women’s track cycling team pursuit. She brings extraordinary drive, determination, and a compelling personal story to Stifel, perfectly aligning with the firm known as a place “Where Success Meets Success.”

Before becoming a world-class cyclist, Faulkner began her career in venture capital, working at Bessemer Venture Partners and Threshold Ventures. Her bold leap from finance to Olympic champion has made her a symbol of resilience, ambition, and excellence. She is the first American woman to win gold in both road and track cycling in a single Olympic Games.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Kristen Faulkner to the Stifel team,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “As our sports partnership portfolio continues to grow, Kristen’s commitment to excellence and inspiring journey, together with her experience as a financial professional, align perfectly with Stifel’s values. Her story is remarkable, and we are excited to have her represent our brand.”

As a brand ambassador, Faulkner will collaborate with Stifel on initiatives promoting financial wellness and empowering individuals to pursue their financial goals. She will participate in community outreach programs, engaging with Stifel clients and associates, represent Stifel at key events, and appear in select Stifel creative campaigns.

“I am honored to join Stifel and their impressive group of brand ambassadors,” said Faulkner. “Both financial success and athletic success require discipline, patience, and hard work. I’m excited to partner with a firm that shares these same values.”

Faulkner joins a roster of decorated athletes who serve as Stifel ambassadors, including all-time leader in World Cup alpine skiing victories Mikaela Shiffrin, three-time Olympic medalist in cross-country skiing Jessie Diggins, and two-time Olympic medalist in halfpipe skiing Alex Ferreira.

Stifel is also a proud partner of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team, the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, and the Stifel Charity Classic of the PGA Tour Champions.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

