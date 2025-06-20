Cost-Saving Air Filtration for Ontario Schools: Expert Insights from Camfil Canada Air Quality Specialist Joshua Guthrie

Toronto, ON, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor air quality (IAQ) plays a crucial role in creating a healthy and productive learning environment for students and staff in Ontario schools. Camfil Canada has launched a new article and accompanying video focusing on how schools in Ontario can save money on air filtration costs while improving indoor air quality. The resources are designed to help school boards and administrators tackle rising operational costs in a practical, effective way.

The article, How Canadian Schools Can Save Money and Create Healthier Learning Environments, highlights the growing financial pressures faced by Canadian schools and introduces innovative ways to cut expenses related to HVAC systems and air filter maintenance. The video further supports this message by detailing real-world examples of cost-saving strategies implemented in Ontario schools, including the use of advanced air filters with high dust-holding capacities and energy-efficient designs.

"As school boards across Canada face funding pressures and seek to decrease operational costs, they could be overlooking an expense that could achieve significant savings for schools," said Joshua Guthrie, Life Science Segment Leader and NAFA Certified Air Filtration Specialist at Camfil Canada, "The type of air filter used could be costing Canadian schools far too much in terms of energy consumption, labour for changeouts and maintenance, and filter replacement costs."

Key topics covered include how premium filters can extend service life, reduce waste, lower energy consumption, and decrease overall HVAC system strain. Notably, Camfil Canada's team emphasizes on-site testing and Life Cycle Cost analysis (LCC) as essential tools for tailoring filtration solutions to a specific school’s needs.

The article also sheds light on the impressive results achieved by some Ontario school boards, where transitioning to advanced filtration systems resulted in reduced filter replacement costs and significant energy savings. One Ontario school board, for instance, saved over $500,000 in filter costs alone by adopting Camfil’s air filter solutions.

To learn more about how school districts can save on energy costs while improving air quality in Ontario schools, read Camfil Canada's full article and watch the accompanying video.

To access these resources, see the article at Camfil Canada or watch the full video on YouTube here.

