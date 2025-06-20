Lipella Pharmaceuticals Announces Delisting from Nasdaq Capital Market

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: LIPO) (“Lipella” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has determined to delist the Company’s common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market. Trading in the common stock was suspended at the open of business today.

The delisting follows Nasdaq’s determination that certain private placement transactions completed between December 2024 and March 2025 did not comply with Listing Rules 5100 (Public Interest Concern), 5635 (Shareholder Approval), and 5640 (Voting Rights). Specifically, Nasdaq cited the issuance of Series C voting convertible preferred stock and warrants to the Company’s placement agent and advisor to those transactions, as having been structured in a way that triggered these rule violations.

The Company was notified by the Hearings Panel of its determination to delist the Company’s common stock effective today. Lipella is disappointed by this decision—particularly in light of the fact that it was taking immediate steps to obtain stockholder approval and address the concerns raised by Nasdaq.

Lipella remains operationally sound, and its business fundamentals are intact. The Company is executing on its strategic and clinical development plans, including continued advancement of its lead product candidates LP-10 for hemorrhagic cystitis and LP-310 for oral lichen planus.

In parallel, Lipella is actively exploring other markets to list its common stock and is committed to relisting its shares on a trading venue that provides the best possible liquidity and access for investors. The Company’s common stock is currently quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol “LIPO.”

“We acknowledge Nasdaq’s decision and are focused on taking swift, constructive steps accordingly,” said Dr. Jonathan Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer of Lipella. “Our commitment to our shareholders, our mission, and our clinical goals has not changed.”

The Company remains a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and will continue to file periodic reports and disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lipella will keep its stockholders informed of all material developments as it continues to assess its options.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella targets diseases with significant unmet needs, where no approved drug therapies currently exist. The company completed its initial public offering in 2022. Learn more at lipella.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

