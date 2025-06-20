GOGL – Golden Ocean and CMB TECH signed loan facilities of $2 billion to refinance outstanding debt in Golden Ocean

Reference is made to the press release issued by CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) ("CMB.TECH") on March 4, 2025, which announced that they had identified a bank syndicate to refinance all or parts of the outstanding debt in Golden Ocean Group Limited (“Golden Ocean”).

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH hereby announce the signing of a $2,000 million facilities agreement with a bank syndicate comprising a term loan facility of up to $1,250 million and a revolving credit facility (“RCF”) of up to $750 million which will become available following the completion of the planned merger between Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH, expected in Q3 2025. Golden Ocean acts as the borrower and CMB.TECH acts as the parent guarantor.

The term loan facility of $1,250 million is expected to be drawn during the second and the third quarter of 2025.

June 20 2025

